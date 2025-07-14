Securities Fraud Investigation Into Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Continues – Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Neogen Corporation (“Neogen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEOG) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

What Is The Investigation About?

On June 4, 2025, Neogen disclosed that, while its fourth quarter fiscal 2025 financial results would be “materially approximate [to] where [the Company] had put [its] guide,” it “would expect EBITDA margin to probably be around the high-teens” compared to the previous quarter’s 22%. The Company explained that EBITDA margins would likely “be in the low-20s, if not for the elevated inventory write-offs.”

On this news, Neogen’s stock price fell $1.04, or 17.3%, to close at $4.96 per share on June 4, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

