Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C Continues Investigations on Behalf of SelectQuote, Cleveland-Cliffs, EchoStar, and Semler and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT)

On May 1, 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) announced the filing of a False Claims Act complaint against several health insurance companies and insurance broker organizations, including SelectQuote, “alleg[ing] that from 2016 through at least 2021, the defendant insurers paid hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal kickbacks to the defendant brokers in exchange for enrollments into the insurers’ Medicare Advantage plans.”

On news of the DOJ’s lawsuit, SelectQuote’s stock price fell $0.61 per share, or 19.24%, to close at $2.56 per share on May 1, 2025.

For more information on the SelectQuote investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SLQT

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

On May 7, 2025, Cleveland-Cliffs issued a press release reporting its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Among other items, Cleveland-Cliffs reported a larger than expected adjusted loss and an 11% year-over-year revenue decline to $4.63 billion. The Company also announced plans to fully or partially idle six steel plants. Cleveland-Cliffs’ Chief Executive Officer attributed the operational changes to negative effects from underperforming non-core assets and the lagging effect of lower index prices in late 2024 and early 2025 and said that the Company is repositioning its portfolio away from non-core markets, including rail, high-carbon sheet, and specialty plate products, and toward the automotive industry. On this news, the price of Cleveland-Cliffs shares declined by $1.34 per share, from $8.49 per share on May 7, 2025, to close at $7.15 on May 8, 2025.

For more information on the Cleveland-Cliffs investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CLF

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS)

On May 12, 2025, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Federal Communications Commission had notified EchoStar that it would be investigating the Company’s compliance with federal requirements to build a nationwide 5G network.

On this news, EchoStar’s stock price fell $4.01, or 16.6%, to close at $20.18 per share on May 12, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

For more information on the EchoStar investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SATS

Semler Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

On February 28, 2025, Semler filed its Form 10-K with the SEC and therein, disclosed that the Company received an initial civil investigative demand from the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") in July 2017 regarding Semler's claims for reimbursement related to its QuantaFlo device. Semler received subsequent requests for information in February 2019, December 2021, April 2022, and April 2023. In February 2025, Semler participated in settlement discussions with the DOJ, which were unsuccessful. The Company disclosed that "there is a risk that DOJ will file a complaint or complaint in intervention in a civil False Claims Act lawsuit seeking damages." On this news, the price of Semler shares declined by $4.03 per share, from $42.92 per share on February 28, 2025, to close at $38.89 on March 3, 2025.

For more information on the Semler investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SMLR

