Cloud Mining Platform DEAL Mining Completes Strategic Funding to Accelerate Mobile App Adoption

London, United Kingdom, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global cloud mining platform DEAL Mining has announced the successful completion of a new round of strategic funding, aimed at accelerating the global adoption of its mobile app and making cryptocurrency mining accessible to everyone through mobile-first solutions.

With this move, DEAL Mining continues to lead the shift from traditional mining infrastructure toward low-barrier, mobile-powered cloud mining experiences for mainstream users.





Making Cloud Mining Accessible for All

DEAL Mining eliminates the complexity and high cost traditionally associated with crypto mining. As a next-generation cloud mining platform, it combines scalable cloud infrastructure with a lightweight mobile app, allowing users to mine popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin directly from their smartphones — with no hardware, electricity bills, or technical expertise required.

By leveraging cloud mining contracts, users can register in minutes, activate a mining plan, and start earning daily passive income — anytime, anywhere.

App Highlights

The DEAL Mining App is available on both Android and iOS platforms. Key features include:

A $15 welcome cloud mining contract for all new users Real-time mining dashboard with transparent earnings tracking Partner with McAfee® and Cloudflare® to protect your assets Multilingual support, including English, Arabic, Spanish, Korean, Japanese, Italian, and more

The app’s intuitive interface makes it ideal for crypto beginners, while its flexible cloud mining contracts offer risk-managed opportunities for more experienced users.

For the complete contract of the company, please visit the company website:：https://dealmining.com





About DEAL Mining

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London, United Kingdom, DEAL Mining is a global blockchain technology company focused on making crypto mining easy, sustainable, and profitable for everyday users.

The platform has already amassed over 6.8 million registered users across more than 200 countries and regions, building a strong global community with multilingual support and localized operations.

DEAL Mining ’s vision is to democratize access to digital asset mining and deliver a seamless mobile-first experience that allows anyone to earn passive income from the blockchain economy.

How to Get Started

Getting started is quick and easy:

Visit the official website: https://dealmining.com

Register using your email

Download and log in to the DEAL Mining App

App Claim your free $15 welcome contract and start mining

Invite friends to earn referral bonuses and shared rewards

DEAL Mining also offers daily promotions, affiliate programs, and flexible contract renewals to enhance long-term user value.

Official Statement

“We believe the true value of blockchain should be available to everyone — not just a technically skilled few. DEAL Mining is committed to making cloud mining simple, mobile-friendly, and risk-free for users worldwide,”

said the DEAL Mining founding team.

The newly secured funding will support global cloud mining infrastructure expansion, mobile app optimization, and international marketing efforts to bring the benefits of cloud-based mining to millions of users around the world.





For more information or to get started, please visit

Company website：https://dealmining.com

Company email：info@dealmining.com

App download：https://dealmining.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.