MARAVAI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Maravai on March 3, 2025 with a Class Period from August 7, 2024 and February 24, 2025. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Maravai have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

On February 25, 2025, before the market opened, Maravai announced it was postponing its fiscal 2024 earnings release and would delay filing its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The Company had identified an error in revenue recognition that “resulted in approximately $3.9 million in revenue being recorded in the final week of the second quarter of 2024 upon shipment when it should have been recorded in the first week of the third quarter of 2024 upon receipt by the customer.” The Company had identified “a material weakness in its internal controls over revenue recognition.” Maravai also required additional time to “complete its assessment of a potential non-cash impairment charge related to goodwill associated with its previous acquisition of Alphazyme LLC.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.87, or 21.70%, to close at $3.14 per share on February 25, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Maravai lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting related to revenue recognition; (2) as a result, the Company inaccurately recognized revenue on certain transactions during fiscal 2024; (3) its goodwill was overstated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

