PXG Congratulates Gina Kim on Stellar Victory at Hartford HealthCare Women’s Championship

PXG proudly congratulates LPGA professional golfer Gina Kim on her commanding victory at the Epson Tour's Hartford HealthCare Women's Championship. Demonstrating exceptional skill and poise, Kim secured her third win of the 2025 season with a final score of 14-under, finishing six strokes clear of the field at Great River Golf Club.

Kim’s performance in Milford, Connecticut, was marked by multiple highlights:

Round 1: shot 8-under to match the event’s 18-hole scoring record

Round 2: maintained poise and accuracy, shooting 3-under to stay atop the leaderboard

Round 3: wire-to-wire consistency kept her firmly in control

Round 4: shot another sub-70 round to comfortably clinch the win

This marks Kim’s third career Epson Tour victory, following earlier wins this season at the IOA Golf Classic and Copper Rock Championship. She continues to climb the Race for the Card standings with her eyes set on the LPGA Tour.

“Gina’s game is sharp, and she is fearless. She came out firing and never let up,” said PXG Founder and CEO. “We’re incredibly proud to count her among our PXG Troops and look forward to watching her continue to climb the ranks.”

What’s in Gina Kim’s Bag (WITB):

Driver: PXG Black Ops Tour-4 Prototype Driver

Fairway Woods: PXG Black Ops Tour Prototype 3-wood; PXG Black Ops 5-wood

Hybrids: PXG Black Ops Hybrids (22°, 25°)

Irons: PXG GEN7 P (6-iron); PXG 0317T (7-iron through W)

Wedges: PXG Sugar Daddy II (50/10, 54/10, 60/10)

Putter: PXG Brandon II Tour

“This week was really special,” PXG Pro Gina Kim shared. “I felt confident in every part of my game, and a big part of that comes from knowing I have the right equipment in the bag. Every club has been fit to me, dialed in for how I play, and that gives me the freedom to just focus, trust it, and go. I’m so grateful to the PXG team for their support and for giving me the tools to compete at the highest level.”

To learn more about PXG and its tour-caliber golf club fitting experience visit www.PXG.com.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole, Jake Knapp, Patrick Fishburn, Zach Johnson, David Lipsky, Henrik Norlander, Chad Ramey, Mason Andersen, Cristobal Del Solar, Patrick Cover, Brandon Crick, Seth Reeves, Augusto Nunez, Paul Barjon, Sebastian Cappelen, Kevin Dougherty, Ryan McCormick, Shad Tuten, Joey Garber, Nathan Petronzio, Celine Boutier, Linnea Strom, Mina Harigae, Auston Kim, Gina Kim, Megan Khang, Minji Kang, Kaitlin Milligan, and Christina Kim.

