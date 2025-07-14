AMYLYX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Amylyx (AMLX) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Amylyx on July 1, 2025 with a Class Period from November 11, 2022 to November 8, 2023. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Amylyx have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that during the Relevant Period, however, the Individual Defendants, in breach of their fiduciary duties owed to Amylyx, willfully or recklessly made and/or caused the Company to make false and misleading statements regarding the success of the Relyvrio commercial launch. Specifically, the Individual Defendants willfully or recklessly made and/or caused the Company to make false and misleading statements that failed to disclose, inter alia, that: (1) that the purported “significant demand” for the drug was driven by an initial, temporary surge of patients that had already stabilized, thereby eliminating any realistic prospect for continued growth; (2) within months of Relyvrio’s launch, this initial surge had already subsided; (3) accordingly, there was no meaningful growth potential among newly diagnosed ALS patients within ALS treatment centers; (4) there was no viable opportunity for expansion beyond these specialized centers into the broader neurology community; (5) at the same time, Relyvrio was experiencing high, undisclosed discontinuation rates, which materially undermined the drug’s commercial viability; and (6) those undisclosed discontinuations had artificially inflated the perceived “runway” for acquiring new net patient starts. As a result of the foregoing, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

