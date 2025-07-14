Post Truth Becomes The First AI-generated Film Released in Theaters

Istanbul, Turkiye, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Post Truth, the first AI documentary of its kind, has officially entered cinematic history as the first fully AI-generated feature-length film ever to receive a commercial theatrical release.

Alkan Avcıoğlu Photo



The relationship between AI and cinema continues to spark debate, but until now, no AI-generated film had secured a traditional distribution and wide theatrical release. That changed with Post Truth, directed by pioneering artist Alkan Avcıoğlu. Distributed by Başka Sinema, Turkey’s leading distributor for independent and arthouse cinema; the film opened on July 11 across 58 locations, marking an ambitious rollout for one of the most talked-about experimental projects of the year.

The English-language film, with a runtime of 102 minutes, has already garnered critical acclaim. The critical prejudice against AI films remains, but Avcıoğlu’s Post Truth has broken through with its conceptual depth, receiving rave reviews. Press interest has been substantial, and the film is attracting attention from festivals.

Described as “a fake film about the real world,” Post Truth examines how society has arrived at a moment where truth and reality no longer matter. “At a time when the AI & cinema conversation is dominated by sensationalism, I chose to go in the opposite direction with a documentary,” said the director: “In a world where so much is staged and fake, what could better represent our postmodern reality than synthetic images?” The visuals, music, and voice fully created through artificial intelligence for the project.

The script was co-written with multidisciplinary artist Vikki Bardot over the course of two years and 42 drafts, drawing inspiration from Baudrillard’s philosophy and weaving in intertextual references to film history. The final work emerged from over 60 hours of AI-generated footage and more than 1,000 AI-composed tracks, all influenced by Avcıoğlu’s distinctive style and body of work.

“To ensure cinematic quality, he scaled the production volume far beyond what’s typical in traditional filmmaking,” said Bardot, who also co-produced the film through Spongeworthy Studio.

Post Truth is expected to have its international premiere this fall, as global attention continues to build for this milestone in the evolution of cinematic storytelling.