Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C Continues Investigations on Behalf of BellRing Brands, KBR, Quantum, and CTO Realty and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In BellRing Brands (BRBR), KBR (KBR), Quantum (QMCO), or CTO (CTO) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in any of the above companies during their class period and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648

NEW YORK, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against BellRing Brands (BRBR), KBR (KBR), Quantum Corporation (QMCO), and CTO Realty (CTO). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR)

On May 6, 2025, BellRing Brands during its second quarter of 2025 earnings call revealed that certain customers were now choosing to "optimize" their inventories by lowering "their weeks of supply on hand," which would slow sales growth in the third quarter to "low-single-digits."

On this news, the price of BellRing Brands fell by nearly 19%.

For more information on the BellRing Brands investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/BRBR

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

On June 20, 2025, KBR issued a press release announcing that "HomeSafe Alliance, a KBR . . . Joint Venture, informed us on June 18, 2025, that U.S. Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) has terminated HomeSafe's role in the Global Household Goods Contract, a contract designed to improve the moving system for military service members and their families."

On this news, KBR's stock price fell $3.85 per share, or 7.29%, to close at $48.93 per share on June 20, 2025.

For more information on the KBR investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/KBR

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO)

On June 30, 2025, Quantum disclosed that it is unable to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 by the original due date, and that it was “reviewing its accounting related to certain revenue contracts as well as the application of standalone selling price under applicable accounting standards.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

For more information on the Quantum investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/QMCO

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

On June 25, 2025, Wolfpack Research published a report entitled CTO: The B. Riley Of REITS alleging "manipulative" accounting practices related to how CTO defines Adjusted Funds From Operation. The report also alleges that management used a "sham loan" to conceal issues with a major tenant, and predicts potential future dilution due to the company's financial reserves.

Following this news, CTO's stock price fell by $0.98 per share to close at $17.10 per share.

For more information on the Lineage investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CTO

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com