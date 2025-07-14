York, England, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As crypto assets climb—Bitcoin steadily, Dogecoin with renewed buzz—QFSCOIN today unveiled its “Effortless Crypto” Mobile Cloud Mining Event. This timely rollout emphasizes simplicity, security, and zero-hardware access. With this launch, QFSCOIN cements its position among the Top Cloud Mining platforms, offering a seamless user experience straight from your smartphone.









What’s New: Mining in Your Pocket

Fully mobile-enabled setup : sign up, choose a plan, and start mining in minutes.





: sign up, choose a plan, and start mining in minutes. Free Cloud Mining trial included—no deposit needed to begin earning.





included—no deposit needed to begin earning. $30 registration bonus plus extra daily rewards for active users.





plus extra daily rewards for active users. Supports Bitcoin Mining and Dogecoin Mining , with multi-currency flexibility.





and , with multi-currency flexibility. Live dashboard sends daily payouts directly to your wallet.





“We designed this event to make QFSCOIN one of the most Trusted Cloud Mining Sites—no hardware, no hassle, pure crypto growth,” said the head of product.

Simple, Secure & Sustainable

QFSCOIN employs green-powered servers using wind and solar, ensuring efficient performance with minimal carbon footprint. Its security stack includes SSL encryption, cold-wallet storage, and 24/7 system monitoring, reinforcing its commitment to safety.

Who Should Join?

First-time miners , exploring cloud mining options





, exploring cloud mining options Passive-income seekers who want daily returns without trading





who want daily returns without trading Dogecoin fans , able to mine a trending token effortlessly





, able to mine a trending token effortlessly Mobile-first users, operating entirely from their phones





Event Highlights

Free Cloud Mining Trial with no upfront cost





with no upfront cost Top Cloud Mining dashboard—clear metrics, real-time balance view





dashboard—clear metrics, real-time balance view Trusted Cloud Mining Sites backed by clean energy and security





backed by clean energy and security Bitcoin Mining and Dogecoin Mining options





and options $30 welcome bonus and extra daily bonuses





Final Word

At a moment when crypto interest is rising, QFSCOIN’s “Effortless Crypto” event stands out as a dynamic, mobile-first opportunity to put your phone to work—earning crypto while you go about your day. With industry-leading security, trusted infrastructure, and a zero-barrier entry, QFSCOIN proves itself among the Best Cloud Mining platforms today.





About QFSCOIN



QFSCOIN was founded in 2019. The company's data centers are located in the United States, Canada, Norway, and Iceland. It is committed to providing safe and efficient Bitcoin, Litecoin Dogecoin cloud mining services to users around the world. Users can easily start mining without purchasing hardware. QFSCOIN provides reliable daily returns and cutting-edge technology, and protects user assets through a powerful risk management system.

Ready to start? Visit qfscoin.com to join the event—your mobile, your money, your crypto.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in the loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.