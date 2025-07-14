



LONDON, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A London-based dental surgeon and researcher, Dr. Rory Mac Sweeney of Precision Endodontics, has ignited international interest with a provocative reinterpretation of Leonardo da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man. His newly published research suggests the Renaissance masterpiece encodes a precise geometric ratio that reflects the biomechanical endpoint of human evolution.

Dr. Mac Sweeney’s theory, published in the Journal of Mathematics and the Arts, identifies a hidden equilateral triangle embedded in Vitruvian Man. He connects this geometry to Bonwill’s Triangle—a fundamental dental structure first described in the 19th century, which governs optimal jaw alignment and function. According to Mac Sweeney, this triangular structure appears throughout the body and is mathematically anchored by the ratio √8/3, or approximately 1.633.

“Leonardo’s drawing isn’t just a study in proportion—it’s a map of tension,” said Dr. Mac Sweeney. “The 1.633 ratio appears in the jaw, the spine, and the skull. It reflects a state known as vector equilibrium, where structural tension and compression are perfectly balanced. I believe this marks the final step in the human journey toward full upright posture.”

This ratio, derived from the geometry of the cuboctahedron, is widely recognized in biomechanics and architecture as a hallmark of tensegrity—the balance of forces within a stable form. Dr. Mac Sweeney contends that this geometry defines the Vitruvian Morphotype: a form that nature has converged on through evolutionary pressures—not because it is aesthetically pleasing, but because it is structurally optimal.

“Human evolution has been a long progression toward uprightness,” he explained. “The 1.633 ratio may represent our evolutionary omega point—a structural threshold beyond which no further anatomical adaptation is needed to stand, move, and balance efficiently in gravity.”

Mac Sweeney suggests that fossil evidence should reveal a slow convergence toward this geometric configuration, particularly in the jaw. He highlights the emergence of Class I occlusion in the fossil record—also known as the overbite/overjet “step”—around 8,000 years ago as a key moment. While small variations remain, he argues that modern Homo sapiens are the first species to fully express this morphotype.

“It’s like the hydrodynamic form of a dolphin,” he said. “Nature solves gravity the way it solves water. Vitruvian Man is the first full sketch of what that solution looks like.”

Dr. Mac Sweeney’s theory is now attracting attention from experts in evolutionary biology, bioengineering, and anatomical design. He is currently conducting interviews, public talks, and media appearances to discuss what he calls the Vitruvian Ratio—and its broader implications for anthropology, architecture, and even consciousness.

“Leonardo, somehow, saw it coming,” Mac Sweeney added. “Vitruvian Man may be the only anatomical diagram ever created that captures not just what a human is—but what a human is becoming.”

