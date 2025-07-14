WAMCO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Western Asset Management Company and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In WAMCO (LAOIX) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired shares in WAMCO between January 1, 2021 and October 31, 2023 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Western Asset Management Company (“WAMCO” or the “Company”) in the United States District Court Western District Of Pennsylvania on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired WAMCO shares between January 1, 2021 and October 31, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 2, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The Class Action asserts claims under §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (15 U.S.C. §§78j(b) and 78t(a)) and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder (17 C.F.R. §240.10b-5) on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased and/or otherwise acquired shares of the “Western Asset US Core Bond Fund” mutual fund classes – Class I (ticker: “WATFX”), Class A (ticker: “WABAX”), Class C (ticker: “WABCX”), Class FI (ticker: “WAPIX”), Class IS (ticker: “WACSX”), and Class R (ticker: “WABRX”) – and the “Western Asset Core Plus Bond Fund” mutual fund classes – Class A (ticker: “WAPAX”), Class C (ticker: “WAPCX”), Class C1 (ticker: “LWCPX”), Class FI (ticker: “WACIX”), Class R (ticker: “WAPRX”), Class I (ticker: “WACPX”), Class IS (ticker: “WAPSX”) – between January 1, 2021 and October 31, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”), and were damaged thereby (the “Class”).

WAMCO is a limited liability company, SEC-registered investment advisor, and specialist investment manager that is contracted by registered mutual funds and private funds to manage their investment portfolios and by other investment advisors as a sub-advisor. The Class Action alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants made misleading statements and omissions regarding the Company’s business, financial condition, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to warn investors that: (1) Defendants favored certain WAMCO strategies, like Macro Opps, over other WAMCO strategies, like Core and Core Plus; (2) Defendants disfavored certain WAMCO strategies, like Core and Core Plus; (3) any “compliance policies and procedures” that WAMCO maintained “to result in fair allocations of investment opportunities to clients” were either insufficient to ensure that Leech and his WAMCO Team fairly allocated trades among the strategies they managed or were expressly disregarded by Defendants in order to allow the favoring of certain WAMCO strategies at the expense of other WAMCO strategies; and (4) any “oversight mechanisms” that WAMCO maintained were either insufficient to monitor Leech and his WAMCO Team or were expressly disregarded by Defendants in order to allow the favoring of certain WAMCO strategies at the expense of other WAMCO strategies. As a result, Defendants’ actions operated as a fraud or deceit on the Class, artificially reducing the price of the “Western Asset US Core strategy” mutual fund classes during the Class Period, damaging Class members.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired WAMCO shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

