Nura Wallet Drops Major Update: Native Staking, AI Integrations & On-Chain Rewards Go Live

Sheridan, WY, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With this release, Nura takes another step toward redefining what a modern DeFi wallet should be: intelligent, engaging, and reward-driven. In just the first few weeks since launch, over 2,500 users have joined the Nura ecosystem, validating the demand for a more capable and user-first crypto wallet.





What’s New in Nura Wallet

The new update includes major enhancements designed to give users deeper control, smarter tools, and real value for their activity:



Native In-App Staking



Users can now stake $NURA directly inside the app. This feature simplifies yield generation and makes it easier to unlock premium features and long-term incentives — no need for third-party platforms.



AI Model Integration (PAAL & ASI1)



Nura Agent has been upgraded with support for $PAAL’s AI models and ASI1. Users can switch between models on the fly, gaining access to real-time DeFi token analytics, predictive data, and actionable insights — right within the wallet.



Tap2Earn → $NURA Conversion



Nura’s Tap2Earn system now allows users to convert earned points into real $NURA tokens with a simple tap. This closes the engagement loop and turns activity into on-chain value — creating a stronger incentive to interact with the app daily.



Enhanced Performance & Visual Fixes



The update also includes:



● Improvements to the dApp browser for smoother navigation



● Fixes for keyboard overlay/input bugs



● Visual polish across key wallet screens



● More stable performance overall



Why This Matters



Most wallets offer storage. Nura Wallet offers strategy.



By combining AI-powered intelligence, on-chain staking, and gamified earning, Nura Wallet sets itself apart as a next-gen platform built for both everyday users and advanced DeFi participants.



The integration of leading AI tools from projects like $PAAL and ASI1 doesn’t just bring smarter insights — it gives those communities a home where their technology becomes actionable and visible.



Meanwhile, features like Tap2Earn and point-to-token conversion allow users to participate and earn — without needing upfront capital. It’s a user-first approach that naturally builds brand familiarity, trust, and long-term retention.



Ready to Try It?



With over 2,500 users and growing fast, Nura is already proving that the market is hungry for a better wallet experience.



You can now download Nura Wallet on https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nuralab or join the TestFlight beta for iOS at https://releases.nura.gg/



Whether you’re staking, swapping, earning, or exploring dApps — Nura Wallet brings it all together in one sleek, AI-native app.



This is the future of DeFi in your pocket.



Join the $NURA ecosystem: https://nura.gg/



