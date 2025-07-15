Aquablation® Therapy’s Assigned Category I Code in 2026 Medicare Proposed Physician Fee Schedule

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT BioRobotics® Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT) (the “Company”), a surgical robotics company dedicated to advancing patient care through transformative urology solutions, today announced that Aquablation therapy was assigned a Category I code effective January 1, 2026.

The 2026 Medicare Proposed Physician Fee Schedule (PFS) includes payment rates for a new Category I Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) code related to Aquablation therapy. Category I CPT code 52XX1 will replace Category III CPT code 0421T as the primary code for Aquablation therapy.

“Securing a Category I CPT Code marks a major milestone for PROCEPT, the urology community, and the patients we serve,” said Sham Shiblaq, chief commercial officer of PROCEPT BioRobotics. “This transition recognizes the clinical value and widespread use of Aquablation therapy as we continue to make progress toward becoming the BPH surgical standard of care. The Category I code will further support surgeon adoption and broaden patient access to a treatment that delivers durable symptom relief with a low risk of sexual side effects.”

The new CPT Category I Code 52XX1 was assigned a 2026 national Medicare physician proposed payment of 16.14 total RVUs which translates to an approximate national average of $540, under the 2026 proposed Medicare PFS. By comparison, TURP was assigned 15.82 total RVUs which translate to an approximate national average of $529.

The PFS Proposed Rule was released on July 14, 2025, and updated payment policies and payment rates for services will be provided for Medicare beneficiaries on or after January 1, 2026. The Proposed Rule release is followed by a public comment period that will close in September 2025 and will culminate in CMS' release of the Final Rule, which is expected to be announced in November 2025 for implementation on January 1, 2026. The Proposed Rule is therefore subject to change.

These 2026 proposed rule payment values and RVU assignments can be viewed on the CMS website at: https://www.cms.gov/medicare/payment/fee-schedules/physician/federal-regulation-notices/cms-1832-p

About Aquablation Therapy

Aquablation therapy is the first and only ultrasound guided, robotic-assisted, heat-free waterjet for the treatment of BPH. The system’s real-time ultrasound imaging provides the surgeon with a multi-dimensional view of the prostate enabling personalized treatment planning tailored to each patient’s unique anatomy. The surgeon can specify which areas of the prostate to remove while preserving the anatomy that controls erectile function, ejaculatory function and continence. Once the treatment plan is mapped by the surgeon, the predictable robotic-assisted execution enables prostate tissue to be removed in a precise, targeted and controlled fashion.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT BioRobotics manufactures the AQUABEAM® and HYDROS™ Robotic Systems. The HYDROS Robotic System is the only AI-powered, robotic technology that delivers Aquablation therapy. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe, and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. The Company has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence with over 150 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

