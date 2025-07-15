Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from July 7 to July 11, 2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from July 7 to July 11, 2025

Saint-Cloud, July 15, 2025

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from July 7 to July 11, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025 and announced on March 6, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/07/2025 FR0012435121 16,194 24.4133 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/07/2025 FR0012435121 2,529 24.3892 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/08/2025 FR0012435121 10,052 24.4569 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/08/2025 FR0012435121 2,261 24.3922 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/09/2025 FR0012435121 808 24.6450 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/10/2025 FR0012435121 13,300 24.7043 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/10/2025 FR0012435121 12,386 24.6543 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/11/2025 FR0012435121 22,222 24.5887 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/11/2025 FR0012435121 11,706 24.5472 DXE Total 91,458 24.5537



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment