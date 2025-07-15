Infortar acquired 100% ownership of its existing subsidiary

Aktsiaselts Infortar acquired 10% of the shares in OÜ INF Saue from Lumi Partners JV1 OÜ. Following the transaction, Aktsiaselts Infortar holds 100% of the shares in OÜ INF Saue.

The area of activity of OÜ INF Saue is the rental and operating of own or leased real estate. OÜ INF Saue owns a property located at Saue tee 10, Laagri, which accommodates a logistics center that is leased under a long-term lease agreement to Rimi Eesti Foods AS.

The transaction is not treated as a transaction beyond everyday economic activities or a transaction of a significant importance, nor as a transaction with related persons, within the meaning of the "Requirements for Issuers" part of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange rules. The transaction does not have a significant impact on Aktsiaselts Infortar's activities. The members of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board of Aktsiaselts Infortar are not personally interested in the transaction in any other way.

Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% stake in Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, and other areas. A total of 110 companies belong to the Infortar group: 101 subsidiaries, 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 6,296 people.

