SIGMA AI Closes on Investment from Trading Technologies to Build TT AI and Innovation Hub

London, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIGMA AI, an innovative fintech company specialising in real-time data and AI-driven insights, today announced a minority investment by Trading Technologies, International Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform services provider.

This strategic investment establishes a deeper partnership, with SIGMA AI developing a proprietary AI and innovation hub for TT. The hub will focus on integrating AI into the TT® platform and driving AI adoption across TT’s products and services.

This extends SIGMA AI’s existing partnership with TT, which began in 2024 with a smaller investment focused on leveraging advanced technology within TT’s data and analytics offering.



In addition, Andy Simpson, the founder and CEO of SIGMA AI, is expanding his leadership responsibilities taking on the additional role of Head of AI and Innovation at TT. With deep expertise in market structure and a proven track record of delivering strategic transformation for banks, exchanges, and clearing houses, Simpson will advise on AI strategy reporting to TT CEO, Justin Llewellyn-Jones. His role at SIGMA AI remains unchanged.

TT’s Llewellyn-Jones said: “This partnership with SIGMA AI will deliver ground-breaking AI-driven solutions to our clients through products that are faster, smarter, and easier to use, with robust governance frameworks that put security and safety at the forefront to guard against the nefarious use of this technology. It will also enhance internal productivity by giving our global teams access to innovative new tools and processes – again, in a safe and secure manner.”



SIGMA AI’s Simpson said: “I'm thrilled to extend our partnership with Trading Technologies, which reflects our shared commitment to advancing AI in financial markets. I'm equally pleased to be expanding my role with TT. The AI and Innovation Hub will act as a centre of excellence, helping to embed AI more deeply across the TT® platform and operations, and strengthening TT’s long-standing position as a technology leader in global trading.”



“TT has long set the standard for developing cutting-edge tools for institutional traders. It's a privilege to contribute to that progress while continuing to evolve Sigma AI’s work in delivering forward-thinking solutions for clients across the global trading ecosystem.”



About Sigma AI

SIGMA AI is a specialist data analytics company known for its cutting-edge data platform. Our low-latency Engineering & Artificial Intelligence platform offers personalised research, investment tools, and bespoke analytics. Our analytics capabilities are multi-asset and data-type agnostic, covering technicals, fundamentals, news, and client-specific data—delivered on-demand, scheduled, or event-driven. We support wealth managers, asset managers, brokers, traders, research vendors, data vendors, and technology vendors. For more information, visit www.sigmafinancial.ai.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies is a global capital markets platform services company providing market-leading technology for the end-to-end trading operations of Tier 1 banks, brokerages, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. With its roots in listed derivatives, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company delivers “multi-X” solutions, with “X” representing asset classes, functions, workflows and geographies. This multi-X approach features trade execution services across futures and options, fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies augmented by solutions for data and analytics, including transaction cost analysis (TCA); quantitative trading; compliance and trade surveillance; clearing and post-trade allocation; and infrastructure services. The award-winning TT platform ecosystem also helps exchanges deliver innovative solutions to their market participants, and technology companies to distribute their complementary offerings to Trading Technologies’ clients.



Media Contact:

Melanie Budden

Realization Group

+44 (0) 7974 937970

melanie.budden@therealizationgroup.com