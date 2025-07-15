CoinShares Announces Amendment to Financial Calendar

Tuesday, 15 July 2025 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey - CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), a global investment firm specialising in digital assets, today announces an amendment to the Company’s financial calendar published on its website, https://coinshares.com.

In addition to the quarterly earnings reports the Company has released since 2021, CoinShares has also historically elected to engage its auditors to provide an interim review opinion. While this was performed as part of the Q3 earnings during 2023 and 2024, it has been determined that the Company will now perform this review at the halfway point of the year. As such, the release date for the Q2 earnings as per the Company’s website has been amended from 19 August 2025 to 29 August 2025.

This is to allow sufficient time for the requisite work to be performed by the Group’s auditors for provision of the review opinion.

About CoinShares

CoinShares is a leading global investment company specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com

Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com