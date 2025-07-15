Electronic Toll Collection Market Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2025-2030, Featuring Kapsch Trafficcom, Conduent, Efkon, Thales, Q-Free, Cubic, Skytoll, Quarterhill, Perceptics, and More

Dublin, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Toll Collection Market by Radio-Frequency Identification, Dedicated Short-Range Communications, Hardware, Back Office & Other Services, Highways, Urban Areas, Transponders/Tag-based Tolling Systems and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electronic toll collection market is set to grow from USD 10.19 billion in 2025 to USD 15.20 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.3%. This growth is driven by rising traffic congestion and the need for efficient toll management systems. However, overreliance on technology and susceptibility to technical failures act as market restraints.

Transponders/Tag-based Tolling Systems Surge in the Asia Pacific Market

The Asia Pacific region is poised to experience the highest CAGR in the transponders/tag-based tolling systems segment between 2025 and 2030. Factors such as technological advancement, economic growth, and infrastructural development are boosting demand. Growing urbanization and traffic congestion in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea necessitate effective tolling solutions, with RFID-based transponder systems improving toll collection speeds, as seen with India's FASTag system serving 35 million vehicles.

Highways to Dominate the North American Market

The highways segment is projected to lead the electronic toll collection market in North America by 2025. Systems like E-ZPass are integral for managing tolls on congested highways, enhancing safety and efficiency by allowing vehicles to pass without stopping. The systems reduce vehicle emissions by 40-66% through minimized idling, aligning with North America's green transportation initiatives.

Rapid Growth Expected in the US Market

The US market is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR during the prediction period. With an increasing number of vehicles and older highway infrastructures, the US faces a demand for efficient electronic toll collection systems. Government mandates on electronic tolling propose operating cost savings and easier payment methods for drivers. For example, Neology's acquisition of P Square Solutions enhances its global tolling capabilities, emphasizing inorganic growth strategies by ecosystem players.

To validate and verify the market size estimates, extensive primary interviews with key industry experts in the electronic toll collection space were conducted. The breakdown of primary participants includes industry experts from tier 1, 2, and 3 companies, spanning C-level executives, directors, and other industry designates across global regions.

The electronic toll collection market is dominated by established players such as Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Conduent Incorporated, ST Engineering, Thales, and Siemens. A thorough competitive analysis, including company profiles, recent developments, and market strategies, is covered.

Research Coverage and Benefits:

The report segments the market by application (highways, urban areas), type (transponders/tag-based systems), offering (hardware, back-office services), and technology (RFID, DSRC). It details drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges specific to global regions.

Key benefits of purchasing the report include:

Insights into market drivers, including government support for advanced tolling solutions and the convenience of automated toll payment systems.

An analysis of restraints such as technical dependency and initial investment requirements for GPS-based systems.

Emerging opportunities such as blockchain integration in toll systems and the rise of public-private partnerships.

Challenges including data privacy and interoperability issues.

Development/Innovation aspirations by uncovering new technologies, R&D activities, and product launches.

Market Development information detailing lucrative regional markets and comprehensive market assessments.

Tips on market diversification, including new products, unexplored geographies, and sector investments.

A competitive assessment of major players like Kapsch TrafficCom, Conduent, Thales, and others, focusing on market shares, strategies, and service offerings.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 246 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $10.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Urgent Need to Mitigate Traffic Congestion and Reduce Road Accidents Strong Government Support to Deploy Advanced Tolling Solutions High Convenience of Automated Toll Payment Options Technological Advancements in Transportation Infrastructure

Challenges Overreliance on Technologies and Susceptibility to Technical Failure Etc Implementation Constraints in Developing Countries Requirement for High Initial Investments in Gps- and Gnss-based Etc Systems

Opportunities Significant Focus on Minimizing Fuel Consumption and Emissions for Economic and Environmental Gains Integration of Blockchain Technology into Toll Collection Systems Rising Number of Public-Private Partnership Agreements in Transportation Sector Increasing Adoption of All-Electronic Tolling Systems



Case Studies

Western Digital and Theobroma Systems Provided Customized Toll Collection System for European Project

Sice Upgraded Humber Bridge Tolling System for Optimized Traffic Management and Revenue Generation

Massachusetts Department of Transportation Selected Transcore for E-Zpass Customer Service Enhancement

Erc Selected Cloud-based Tolling Solution from Cognizant to Maximize Revenue

Plus Malaysia Used Tapway's AI and Nvidia's GPUs in RFID Toll Tracking System Based on ANPR Technology

