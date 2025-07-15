Solar Tracker Market Report 2025-2035 | Emerging Markets Face High Costs in Solar Tracker Adoption

Dublin, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solar Tracker Market Report 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Market will surpass US$15.67 billion in 2025. The report predicts strong revenue growth through to 2035. The work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



Technological Advancements Enhancing Efficiency and Reliability



Technological innovation remains a cornerstone in the evolution of the solar tracker market. Over the past decade, the transition from single-axis to dual-axis trackers, and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), IoT sensors, and predictive analytics, have significantly enhanced operational efficiency. These systems now offer real-time weather monitoring, wind stow management, and data-driven maintenance schedules, allowing operators to optimize performance and minimize downtime.



Companies like NEXTracker and Array Technologies have pioneered innovations that focus on improving the adaptability and structural integrity of trackers. For instance, NEXTracker's TrueCapture system uses machine learning algorithms to adjust the tilt of solar panels based on historical and real-time weather data, thereby increasing energy yield by up to 6%. Similarly, Array Technologies has introduced SmarTrack, a platform that leverages terrain-adaptive design and software algorithms to maximize output from bifacial solar modules. These advancements reduce project payback periods and strengthen the business case for tracker installation across utility-scale projects.



High Initial Capital Investment and Cost Sensitivity in Emerging Markets



One of the most significant restraints in the solar tracker market is the relatively high upfront capital expenditure associated with deploying tracker systems, particularly dual-axis and smart trackers. Unlike fixed-tilt systems, trackers require more components-including motors, controllers, and sensors-and entail higher installation and maintenance costs. For many developers operating in cost-sensitive regions, especially in parts of Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, this cost differential can hinder tracker adoption.



In markets where electricity prices are regulated or renewable energy subsidies are inconsistent, the added expenditure may not be justifiable without long-term performance guarantees or government-backed incentives. For example, in Sub-Saharan Africa, several solar IPPs have opted for fixed-tilt systems despite the higher energy yield potential of trackers, simply because project financing remains tightly constrained and lenders often favor lower-risk, lower-cost technologies.



Even in developed economies, the impact of inflation, rising interest rates, and supply chain volatility has led to increased tracker costs, putting pressure on project margins. While leading companies like NEXTracker and Array Technologies have attempted to reduce costs through vertical integration and localized manufacturing, the capital-intensive nature of trackers remains a barrier in many regions.



What would be the Impact of US Trade Tariffs on the Global Solar Tracker Market?



The imposition of U.S. tariffs on imported solar components has significantly impacted the global solar tracker market, influencing supply chains, cost structures, and investment strategies. In the United States, these tariffs have led to increased costs for solar projects, as domestic manufacturing capacity struggles to meet demand. This has resulted in delays and cancellations of some projects, potentially hindering progress toward renewable energy goals. Conversely, the tariffs have provided a boost to domestic manufacturers, such as First Solar, which have seen increased demand for their products. This has led to job creation and investment in the U.S. solar manufacturing sector.



Globally, countries like China have redirected their solar exports to other markets, such as Africa and Latin America, due to reduced access to the U.S. market. This shift has altered global trade dynamics and may lead to overcapacity issues in China's domestic market. Overall, while the U.S. tariffs aim to strengthen domestic manufacturing, they have introduced complexities into the global solar tracker market, affecting project timelines, costs, and international trade relationships.

In response, Asian countries have adjusted their trade strategies. China, facing high U.S. tariffs, has increased its solar exports to Asia and Africa, with Asia accounting for 37% of Chinese exports in Q1 2025, up from 25.4% in 2024. India has imposed anti-dumping duties of up to $664 per tonne on certain solar glass imports from China and Vietnam to protect its domestic industry.



Key Questions Answered

How is the solar tracker market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the solar tracker market?

How will each solar tracker submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2035?

How will the market shares for each solar tracker submarket develop from 2025 to 2035?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2025 to 2035?

Will leading solar tracker markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2035 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2035?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the solar tracker projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2025 and 2035?

What are the implications of solar tracker projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the solar tracker market?

Where is the solar tracker market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Increasing Demand for Photovoltaic Cells Driving the Market Growth

Growing Demand for Renewable Energy Driving the Market Growth

Improved Tracker Technology Driving the Market Growth

Market Restraining Factors

Land Availability Constraints Hinder the Market Growth

Trackers can Underperform in Regions with Frequent Cloudy/Rainy Days.

Market Opportunities

Emerging Markets in Asia & Africa Opportunities for the Market Growth

Collaboration and Partnership Between Market Players

Expansion and Investment into Latin America & Middle East Market

Business Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Regulatory Framework

Emerging Markets and Megatrends

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

