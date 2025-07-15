Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market Report 2025-2035 | CSP Technology Sparks Interest as Dispatchable Renewable Energy Demand Rises

Dublin, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market Report 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) market is poised for significant growth, with revenues projected to surpass US$5.90 billion in 2025. A comprehensive market report forecasts robust growth through 2035, identifying the critical players, capabilities, and commercial prospects that will shape the industry's future.

As the world emphasizes a shift towards sustainable energy, CSP technology emerges as a crucial component within the renewable energy sector. Utilizing mirrors or lenses, CSP technology concentrates solar radiation, converting it into heat before generating electricity. The provision of thermal energy storage empowers CSP facilities to provide agile power dispatch solutions, even during periods of low sunlight.

Key Drivers of the CSP Market:

One of the primary drivers of CSP market growth is the escalating demand for dispatchable renewable energy. CSP's capability to store thermal energy for extended periods positions it as a reliable source of electricity during peak demand and low solar radiation.

For instance, Morocco's Noor Ouarzazate Solar Complex and the Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Project in Nevada highlight CSP's ability to offer extended operational hours and achieve baseload capacity, further enhancing its market potential in an increasingly decarbonized global landscape.

Challenges in CSP Deployment:

High capital costs present a significant challenge for CSP project development. Unlike photovoltaic systems, CSP infrastructure demands substantial engineering and construction efforts, often incurring costs exceeding USD 5,000 per kilowatt. Financing such large-scale projects is particularly challenging in emerging markets, where regulatory uncertainties add layers of risk.

Despite support from international banks, projects like Morocco's Noor Midelt, which aims to integrate CSP and PV technologies to reduce costs, face extended financial closure periods, constraining market penetration.

Impact of US Trade Tariffs:

The recent U.S. trade tariffs on imports from key Southeast Asian countries may affect the CSP supply chain by increasing costs and limiting availability of essential components such as mirrors and thermal storage systems. Although intended to stimulate domestic manufacturing, these tariffs could disrupt global supply chains, imposing financial challenges on CSP projects globally.

Comprehensive Market Insights:

This extensive 396-page report encompasses 123 tables and 186 charts, providing valuable quantitative and qualitative analyses of the CSP market. Covering five regional and 25 national markets, the report forecasts industry dynamics and identifies lucrative opportunities, helping stakeholders make informed investment decisions.

Profiles of leading competitors such as Aalborg CSP, Abengoa CSP, and ACWA Power are included, offering insights into their market strategies and future prospects. Additionally, the report addresses critical questions about market evolution, segmentation growth, and national market performances to guide strategic planning.

Invest in this report to gain unparalleled insights into the future of the CSP market, ensuring you remain at the forefront of industry developments and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

