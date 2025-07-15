Men's Skincare Products Market Analysis Report 2025-2031 | Online Retail Segment Drives Explosive Growth, Luxury Segment Gaining Traction, North America Leads with Preference for Premium Solutions

Dublin, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Men's Skincare Products Market (2025 Edition): Analysis By Product Type (Shaving Products, Creams and Moisturizers, Sunscreen, Facewash and Cleansers, Others), Price-Range, Sales Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2021-2031)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Men's Skincare Products Market is expected to generate USD 27.99 Billion by the end of 2031, up from USD 17.36 Billion in 2024.

This report provides a complete analysis for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimates of 2025 and the forecast period of 2026-2031. The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa) and 11 countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, UAE).

The men's skincare products market is undergoing a remarkable transformation, fuelled by changing societal norms, growing awareness of skincare benefits, and evolving consumer preferences.



The global men's skin care product market has experienced robust growth in recent years and is projected to continue expanding at a steady pace. This upward trajectory is being driven by a confluence of evolving social norms, increased awareness around personal grooming, and a broader shift toward self-care among male consumers. As traditional gender roles become more fluid and notions of masculinity evolve, more men are becoming conscious of their appearance and wellness, contributing to a rising demand for products tailored specifically for male skin.

Improved access to dermatological knowledge and beauty trends through digital platforms and influencers has further accelerated the adoption of skin care routines among men. The growing prevalence of urban lifestyles, rising disposable incomes, and increasing exposure to pollution have also heightened awareness of the importance of skin maintenance, thereby encouraging the use of specialized products like cleansers, moisturizers, and sunscreens.



North America stands out as the dominating region in the global men's skin care product market, thanks to its mature consumer base, high levels of product awareness, and strong retail infrastructure. The U.S. and Canada are seeing a rising trend among men seeking premium and clinically-proven skin care solutions, with both established and emerging brands offering innovative, targeted products.

In North America, there is a strong inclination toward natural and organic ingredients, as well as multifunctional products that offer convenience and effectiveness. The presence of leading global players, coupled with aggressive marketing campaigns and celebrity endorsements, has helped drive greater engagement among male consumers. Moreover, the region benefits from a wide distribution network, including advanced e-commerce platforms and subscription-based models, which make product access and trial easier than ever before.



The market's segmentation by product type reflects diverse and evolving consumer needs. Shaving products, once the mainstay of the men's grooming market, continue to hold relevance, but their share is being gradually eroded by the rising popularity of skin care essentials such as creams and moisturizers, sunscreens, and facewashes. Sunscreen is another fast-growing category, driven by heightened awareness around skin damage and the long-term effects of UV exposure. Products under the "Others" category, which include serums, anti-aging solutions, and exfoliators, are gaining traction among more skincare-savvy consumers, particularly millennials and Gen Z men who are more open to experimenting with advanced skin care regimens.



In terms of pricing, the men's skin care market is distinctly tiered into economy, mid-price, and luxury segments, each catering to a different demographic. The mid-price segment currently holds the largest share, appealing to the mass market with its balance of quality and affordability. However, there is a noticeable shift toward the luxury segment, especially among consumers in urban areas who are increasingly willing to invest in high-quality, premium formulations. These luxury products often tout scientific research, exclusive ingredients, or brand prestige, making them attractive to discerning customers seeking a superior grooming experience.



Sales channel dynamics have also played a pivotal role in shaping the market's growth and accessibility. Supermarkets and hypermarkets continue to be important due to their wide reach and ability to offer product variety under one roof. Specialty stores, focusing specifically on beauty and grooming products, have emerged as influential players, especially as they offer personalized consultation and curated selections.

However, it is the online retail segment that is witnessing the most explosive growth, propelled by increased internet penetration, digital marketing strategies, and the convenience of doorstep delivery. Online platforms allow consumers to browse, compare, and purchase products with ease, and also offer access to niche brands and international offerings that may not be readily available in physical stores. The integration of augmented reality, customer reviews, and social media engagement has further enhanced the digital shopping experience, making it a key driver of market expansion.



Competitive analysis of the global men's skin care market reveals a dynamic and increasingly crowded landscape. Established conglomerates such as L'Oreal, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, and Beiersdorf continue to dominate the market through strong brand equity, extensive distribution channels, and continuous innovation. These companies invest heavily in R&D to launch new product lines that cater to emerging consumer needs, including anti-aging, sensitivity, and pollution defence.

At the same time, smaller and niche players are gaining market share by offering cruelty-free, organic, and vegan options that resonate with environmentally and socially conscious consumers. Start-ups and DTC (direct-to-consumer) brands are leveraging social media and influencer collaborations to penetrate the market quickly and build loyal customer bases. The competitive intensity is further heightened by frequent product launches, pricing strategies, and aggressive marketing campaigns, making innovation and brand differentiation critical for success.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Men's Skincare Products Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report presents the analysis of Men's Skincare Products Market for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimated year 2025 and the forecast period of 2026-2031.

The report analyses the Men's Skincare Products Market By Product Type (Shave care products, Creams and Moisturizers, Sunscreen, Facewash and Cleansers, Others).

The report analyses the Men's Skincare Products Market By Price-Range (Economy, Mid-Price, Luxury).

The report analyses the Men's Skincare Products Market by Sales Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Drug Stores and Pharmacies, Online Retail).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, product type, by price range & by sales channel.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l14bsj

