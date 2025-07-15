Chile Textile Market Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2025-2034, Featuring Crossville Fabric Chile, Ecocitex, Hitega, and Reginella

Dublin, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chile Textile Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Chile's textile market, valued at USD 5.39 billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.31% from 2025 to 2034, reaching USD 8.22 billion.

The market's evolution is driven by increasing demand for premium household textiles and automotive applications, alongside an upward trajectory in sports retail, which is expected to increase store counts by 65.9% between 2018-2024.

Chile's rising per capita spending, which grew to USD 9,833 in 2022, is boosting consumer investments in fashion. Retail sales saw a 6.8% rise in August 2024, with strong performances in clothing, footwear, and accessories. The circular economy is emerging rapidly, characterized by reducing waste and recycling, evidenced by Procitex's textile recycling plant aiming to handle 500 tons monthly. Furthermore, the Sustainable Design Chamber's Clean Production Agreement promotes textile waste management over a 24-month initiative.

Key players, such as Falabella, are investing in market expansion, unveiling a USD 508 million strategy to enhance omnichannel capabilities. The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) membership in February 2023 is expected to reduce tariffs and trade restrictions, encouraging technological partnerships and sustainability initiatives with member countries.

According to the Santiago Chamber of Commerce, clothing has consistently been the top purchase online since 2020, accounting for 28% of total sales. In the first half of 2023, 46% of consumers bought clothing online monthly. Retail sales grew by 6.8% year-on-year in August 2024, demonstrating sector vitality despite Asian import competition reducing domestic industry presence.

The textile industry contributes significantly to Chile's manufacturing economy, as per the World Bank, with 2.06% attributed in 2019. Key trade agreements, such as the U.S.-Chile Free Trade Agreement, promote competitive pricing and market access, enhancing opportunities for U.S. exporters.

Online shopping's growth, enabled by a high internet penetration rate of 91%, allows local retailers to capitalize on digital trends. With 64.8% of Chileans shopping online in 2022 and anticipated growth to 13.7 million users by 2027, opportunities abound. Sustainability trends are pressing as consumers gravitate towards green products, with Ecocitex setting an example in 100% recycled textiles, aiding national environmental goals.

Chile is well-placed within Latin America's economy, benefitting from FTAs like India Chile PTA and EFTA, bolstering external ties and trade conditions. The GNP increase aligns with urbanization trends and rising disposable income, which is projected to grow steadily due to foreign investment.

The fast fashion sector's demand for affordable and trendy apparel is met by brands like Zara and H&M, targeting younger demographics. The agriculture sector's growth and technological investments align with rising demands for agriculture textile products. E-commerce dominance remains in apparel and footwear sectors, capturing 48% of online sales and reflecting significant digital engagement from a robust connectivity presence.

Rising demand for technical textiles in agriculture and transportation sectors, bolstered by substantial loans and infrastructure investments like the USD 500 million RED Network Plan, drive the market's development. The application diversity spans household, technical, and fashion domains, with chemical fibers dominating material supply due to synthetic fiber demand. Hence, polyester and its recycled forms are gaining traction, while the demand for nylon escalates with expanding sportswear and automotive industries.

Leading market players include Crossville Fabric Chile S.A., ECOCITEX, and HITEGA SA. These entities focus on quality, competitive pricing, and service improvement. The textile market continues adapting to shifting consumer preferences, regulatory frameworks, and growing environmental awareness, promising progressive market dynamics.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5393.03 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $8224.17 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Chile





Key Topics Covered:



Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Economic Summary

Country Risk Profiles

Chile Textile Market Overview

Chile Textile Market by Material

Cotton

Chemical

Wool

Silk

Others

Chile Textile Market by Product

Natural Fibres

Polyester

Nylon

Others

Chile Textile Market by Application

Household

Technical

Fashion and Clothing

Others

Market Dynamics

SWOT Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Key Indicators for Demand

Key Indicators for Price

Trade Data Analysis (HS Code: 593)

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Supplier Selection

Key Global Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles Crossville Fabric Chile S.A. ECOCITEX HITEGA SA Reginella



