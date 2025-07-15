Vietnam Loudspeakers Industry Research Report 2025-2034: Investment Opportunities Abound as Exports Exceed USD 700 Million 2024

Dublin, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Loudspeakers Industry Research Report 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In recent years, the global loudspeaker market has shown a trend of large scale and sustained rapid growth. According to public data, the global loudspeaker market size will exceed US$5 billion in 2024. According to analysis, the segments of portable Bluetooth loudspeakers, wireless loudspeakers, and smart loudspeakers are growing rapidly. The rapid growth of portable Bluetooth loudspeakers and wireless loudspeakers mainly benefits from the popularity of music streaming and the increase in outdoor entertainment demand among young groups.





In addition, the global supply of loudspeakers is mainly concentrated in Asia, especially in production bases such as China, Vietnam and Malaysia. ODM/OEM manufacturers such as Foxconn, Jiahe Smart, and Fenda Technology have taken orders from large brands with their scale manufacturing and cost advantages. The publisher predicts that in the future, with the continued development of smart homes, the popularity of online music and media streaming services, and the increase in outdoor leisure demand, the global loudspeakers market will continue to rise, especially the demand for smart loudspeakers.



So far, Vietnam has become an important global loudspeaker production and export base. According to the analysis, Vietnam's electroacoustic industry, relying on a complete electronic processing cluster and a favorable investment environment, covered more than 3,000 manufacturers of loudspeakers, amplifiers and PCB assembly by 2024, and the total revenue of Vietnam's electronic product manufacturing industry exceeded US$140 billion. Many world-class OEM/ODM manufacturers (such as Sound Corp) have set up factories here, supporting the complete production chain of loudspeaker diaphragms, voice coils, magnets and whole machine assembly.



Vietnam's loudspeaker production is mainly concentrated in two major industrial clusters, the north and the south. The north is centered on the Red River Delta and surrounding provinces. The south is centered around Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring provinces. With its complete electronic components and preferential investment policies, as well as relatively low costs, the northern region of Vietnam has become a major center for the production of complete loudspeakers and parts in Vietnam.



According to the analysis, Vietnam has become an important country in the global loudspeakers export in recent years. According to the data, Vietnam's loudspeakers exports exceeded US$700 million in 2024, and its main export markets include the United States, the Netherlands, India, South Korea, Canada and China. Among them, the United States is the largest export destination for Vietnamese loudspeakers, accounting for more than 50% of the total exports.



The publisher predicts that in the future, with the improvement of upstream and downstream supporting facilities of Vietnam's electronics industry, the continuous improvement of local production capacity and the accelerated transfer of large brand supply chains to Vietnam, Vietnam is expected to become a very important global speaker production base, especially a smart speaker production base.



The publisher recommends that global speaker manufacturers and related investment companies conduct timely research on the Vietnamese market and prepare for the layout of the Vietnamese speaker market. The Shanghai, China and Hanoi, Vietnam offices will help foreign companies enter the Vietnamese speaker market.



Topics covered:

Overview of the Loudspeakers Industry in Vietnam

The Economic and Policy Environment of Loudspeakers Industry in Vietnam

The Market Size of Loudspeakers Industry in Vietnam (2025-2034)

Analysis of Major Loudspeakers Industry Manufacturers in Vietnam

Main Driving Forces and Market Opportunities of Loudspeakers Industry in Vietnam

What are the main driving forces, challenges and opportunities of loudspeakers industry in Vietnam during the forecast period of 2025-2034?

Which companies are the main players in Vietnam's loudspeakers industry market and what are their competitive advantages?

What is the expected revenue of Vietnam's loudspeakers industry market during the forecast period of 2025-2034?

Which part of Vietnam's loudspeakers industry market will be expected to dominate the market in 2034?

What are the main disadvantages facing Vietnam's loudspeakers industry?

How can foreign capital enter Vietnam's loudspeakers industry?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Vietnam

Key Topics Covered



1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Demographics of Vietnam

1.3 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.4 Minimum Wages Standard in Vietnam



2 Overview of Loudspeakers Industry

2.1 Definition and Classification of the Loudspeakers Industry

2.1.1 Definition of the Loudspeakers Industry

2.1.2 Classification of Loudspeakers

2.2 Loudspeakers Industry Chain in Vietnam

2.2.1 Upstream: Components and Technical Service Supply

2.2.2 Midstream: OEM and Brand Operation

2.2.3 Downstream: Channel Distribution and Terminal Application

2.3 The Policy Environment of Loudspeakers Industry in Vietnam

2.4 The Recommendations for Foreign Companies Investing in Vietnam's Loudspeakers Industry



3 Supply and Demand of Loudspeakers Industry in Vietnam

3.1 Supply Analysis

3.1.1 Loudspeakers Production Situation in Vietnam

3.1.2 Loudspeakers Output in Vietnam

3.1.3 Factors Affecting Vietnam's Loudspeakers Production

3.2 Demand Analysis

3.2.1 Loudspeakers Consumption in the World

3.2.2 Loudspeakers Consumption in Vietnam

3.2.3 Loudspeakers Consumption Structure Distribution



4 Import and Export of Loudspeakers Industry in Vietnam

4.1 Import Situation of Vietnam's Loudspeakers Industry

4.1.1 Import Volumes of Vietnam's Loudspeakers

4.1.2 Import Sources of Vietnam's Loudspeakers

4.2 Export Situation of Vietnam's Loudspeakers Industry

4.2.1 Export Volumes of Vietnam's Loudspeakers

4.2.2 Export Destinations of Vietnam's Loudspeakers



5 Market Competition of Loudspeakers Industry in Vietnam

5.1 Entry Barriers to Vietnam's Loudspeakers Industry

5.1.1 Technical Barriers

5.1.2 Regulatory Approval Barriers

5.1.3 Capital Investment Barriers

5.2 Competition Structure in Vietnam's Loudspeakers Industry

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.2.3 Competition in Vietnam's Loudspeakers Industry

5.2.4 Potential of New Entrants

5.2.5 Threat of Substitutes



6. Analysis of Main Companies of Vietnam's Loudspeakers

6.1 Paramax Corporation

6.1.1 Development History

6.1.2 Main Business

6.1.3 Operation Model

6.2 Sound Corporation

6.2.1 Development History

6.2.2 Main Business

6.2.3 Operation Model

6.3 Foster Electric

6.3.1 Development History

6.3.2 Main Business

6.3.3 Operation Model

6.4 Company 4

6.4.1 Development History

6.4.2 Main Business

6.4.3 Operation Model

6.5 Company 5

6.5.1 Development History

6.5.2 Main Business

6.5.3 Operation Model



7. Outlook of Loudspeakers Industry in Vietnam 2025-2034

7.1 Analysis of Development Factors of Vietnam's Loudspeakers Industry

7.1.1 Driving Force and Development Opportunities of Vietnam's Loudspeakers Industry

7.1.2 Threats and Challenges Faced by Vietnam's Loudspeakers Industry

7.2 Supply Forecast of Loudspeakers Industry in Vietnam

7.3 Market Demand Forecast of Loudspeakers in Vietnam

7.4 Import and Export Forecast of Loudspeakers in Vietnam



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7nxf2m

