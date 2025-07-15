Fossil Fuel Energy Generation Industry Report 2025: Analysis of Technological Advancements Transforming the Landscape

Dublin, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fossil Fuel New Energy Generation - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Fossil Fuel New Energy Generation was valued at US$411.8 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$859 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13% from 2024 to 2030. As governments and industries balance the need for decarbonization with energy stability, fossil fuels are evolving rather than disappearing.

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

How are Technological Advancements Making Fossil Fuel Energy More Sustainable?

Technological advancements are transforming fossil fuel energy generation by making it cleaner, more efficient, and better integrated with renewables. Some of the most significant innovations include:

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS): One of the most promising technologies for reducing emissions from fossil fuel power plants is CCUS, which captures carbon dioxide (CO2) before it is released into the atmosphere and either stores it underground or repurposes it for industrial applications. Many countries are investing in large-scale CCUS infrastructure to retrofit existing fossil fuel plants and reduce their carbon intensity.

Hydrogen Co-firing in Thermal Power Plants: The integration of hydrogen fuel into natural gas and coal power plants is emerging as a low-carbon solution. By co-firing hydrogen with natural gas, power plants can reduce their carbon emissions while maintaining reliability and dispatchability. Several pilot projects are underway in Japan, the U.S., and Europe, where hydrogen is being blended with fossil fuels to gradually transition toward a hydrogen-based energy system.

Ultra-Supercritical (USC) and High-Efficiency Low-Emissions (HELE) Coal Technologies: While many countries are phasing out coal, others are adopting advanced combustion technologies that significantly improve efficiency and reduce emissions. USC and HELE plants operate at higher temperatures and pressures, increasing energy output per unit of coal while minimizing greenhouse gas emissions. These technologies are particularly being implemented in China and India, where coal remains a major energy source.

Hybrid Fossil-Renewable Power Plants: The integration of renewables with fossil fuel generation is an emerging trend aimed at stabilizing grid operations and reducing emissions. Hybrid plants combine solar or wind power with natural gas turbines, allowing for a more flexible and balanced power supply. This hybrid approach is particularly beneficial in regions where renewable energy intermittency needs to be managed effectively.

Digitalization and AI in Power Plant Operations: AI-driven predictive analytics, real-time monitoring, and smart grid technology are improving the efficiency of fossil fuel power plants. Advanced software and machine learning algorithms optimize fuel consumption, predict maintenance needs, and enhance energy dispatch strategies, reducing waste and improving overall performance.

What are the Emerging Trends in the Fossil Fuel New Energy Generation Market?

Several key trends are shaping the future of fossil fuel energy generation, influenced by climate policies, technological advancements, and shifts in global energy demand.

The Transition Toward Natural Gas as a 'Bridge Fuel':

Many coal-dependent countries are accelerating the transition to natural gas due to its lower carbon intensity and ability to complement renewable energy sources.

The rise of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and infrastructure is enabling a more flexible and distributed energy system, especially in regions with limited renewable energy capacity.

Investments in blue hydrogen (hydrogen produced from natural gas with carbon capture) are increasing as a way to make natural gas-based energy even more sustainable.

Decentralized and Distributed Fossil Fuel Power Generation:

Instead of relying on large centralized power plants, many energy markets are shifting toward decentralized energy systems that integrate small-scale natural gas turbines, cogeneration plants, and microgrids.

This shift enhances energy resilience and grid flexibility, particularly in remote areas or locations where grid infrastructure is underdeveloped.

Geopolitical Shifts Affecting Fossil Fuel Supply Chains:

The global energy market is experiencing supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions, and shifting trade policies, which are influencing the availability and cost of fossil fuels.

Countries are focusing on energy independence and diversification, leading to increased investment in domestic fossil fuel production, LNG terminals, and alternative energy sources.

Stricter Carbon Pricing and Emission Regulations:

Governments worldwide are implementing carbon pricing mechanisms, emissions trading systems (ETS), and clean energy mandates to encourage decarbonization.

Energy companies are investing in low-carbon fossil fuel technologies to comply with these regulations and maintain competitiveness in a carbon-constrained economy.

The Growth of Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Using CO2 Capture:

Fossil fuel companies are adopting CO2-enhanced oil recovery (EOR) techniques, where captured CO2 is injected into oil fields to increase extraction efficiency while storing emissions underground.

This method provides a dual benefit of extending oil field life and reducing net carbon emissions, making it an attractive solution for oil producers.

What Factors Are Driving the Growth of New Energy Generation From Fossil Fuels?

The continued investment in fossil fuel-based energy generation is driven by several key factors, including:

Global Energy Demand Growth: The increasing global demand for electricity - especially in developing economies such as India, China, and parts of Africa - is sustaining the need for reliable, dispatchable fossil fuel power to support industrialization, urbanization, and economic growth.

Grid Stability and Energy Security: Despite the growth of renewables, fossil fuels remain essential for grid stability, especially during periods of low wind or solar output. Governments and energy companies are investing in flexible gas-fired and hybrid power plants to ensure uninterrupted energy supply.

Industrial and Heavy-Duty Applications: Many industries, such as steel, cement, and chemical manufacturing, rely on high-temperature processes that are difficult to electrify. Fossil fuels - particularly natural gas and hydrogen derived from fossil sources - continue to play a critical role in industrial energy generation.

Technological Investments and Energy Transition Strategies: Major energy companies are investing in decarbonized fossil fuel technologies as part of their long-term energy transition strategies. This includes carbon-neutral LNG, hydrogen production from natural gas, and CCUS projects, which are making fossil fuel-based energy cleaner and more sustainable.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Coal segment, which is expected to reach US$492.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 12.3%. The Gas segment is also set to grow at 14.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $108.2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 12.3% CAGR to reach $133.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Some of the 48 companies featured in this Fossil Fuel New Energy Generation market report include:

Duke Energy Corporation

Enel S.p.A.

J-POWER

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO)

NTPC Ltd.

PetroChina Company Limited

Siemens Energy AG

Southern Company

The Chugoku Electric Power Co., Inc. (Energia)

Total Energies SE

The report analyzes the Fossil Fuel New Energy Generation market in terms of units by the following Segments, and Geographic Regions/Countries:

Segments: Source (Coal, Gas, Oil)

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 116 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $411.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $859 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Fossil Fuel New Energy Generation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Global Energy Demand in Emerging Markets Sustains Growth in Hybrid Fossil Fuel Generation Projects

Integration of Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Technologies Strengthens Business Case for Cleaner Fossil Power Plants

Government Push for Energy Security and Baseload Reliability Throws Spotlight on Gas and Coal Power Resilience

Decarbonization Mandates Drive Transition from Coal to Natural Gas in Fossil-Based Generation Portfolios

Investment in Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Systems Propels Efficiency Gains in Fossil Fuel Energy Projects

Technological Advancements in Supercritical and Ultra-Supercritical Boilers Enhance Thermal Power Output

Expansion of Hydrogen Co-Firing Capabilities in Gas Turbines Spurs Innovation in Fossil-Hybrid Energy Generation

Policy Incentives for Clean Fossil Technologies Support Deployment of Low-Emission Infrastructure

Strategic Role of Natural Gas as a Bridge Fuel Sustains Investment in Dual-Fuel and Backup Generation Systems

Modernization of Aging Fossil Fuel Plants Creates Opportunities for Digital Retrofitting and Efficiency Upgrades

Volatility in Renewable Energy Supply Accelerates Demand for Flexible Fossil Fuel Peaker Plants

Energy Storage Integration with Fossil Generators Enhances Grid Stability and Peak Load Management

Private Sector Interest in Transitional Energy Models Drives Investment in Gas and Oil-Based Power Assets

