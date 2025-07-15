RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE

Auction date2025-07-15
Start date2025-07-16
Maturity date2025-07-23
Interest rate2.00 %
Offered volume, SEK bn656.0
Total bid amount, SEK bn540.9
Accepted volume, SEK bn540.9
Number of bids15
Percentage allotted, %100.00



