Plasma Protein Powder Industry Analysis 2025: Regional Market Opportunities, Strategies of Key Companies

Dublin, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plasma Protein Powder Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034 | Global Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Challenges" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Plasma Protein Powder Market, projected to reach USD 2.99 billion by 2025, is set for robust growth with a CAGR of 6.1%, ultimately reaching USD 4.52 billion by 2034. The increasing demand for plasma protein powder stems from its versatile applications across animal nutrition, food processing, and pharmaceuticals.

Market dynamics in 2024 reflect heightened awareness of functional proteins, a focus on feed efficiency, and sustainable sourcing practices. North America and Europe dominate with established rendering industries and strong markets for pet food and processed meat. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific presents considerable growth potential, supported by expanding livestock production, increased aquaculture investments, and nutritional research initiatives. Advancements are seen in plasma fractionation technologies, pathogen reduction systems, and product lines tailored for specific species or bioactive applications.

While faced with challenges such as regulatory oversight, supply chain complexities, and consumer hesitance toward animal-derived inputs, the plasma protein powder market is well-positioned for growth. Its contributions extend across various sectors of the global protein economy, driven by priorities in sustainability and innovation.

Key Takeaways - Plasma Protein Powder Market

Plasma protein powder, rich in functional proteins, is vital in animal feed, meat processing, and pet nutrition for its binding and immune-enhancing properties.

North America and Europe lead due to advanced rendering facilities and regulatory processing standards.

Asia-Pacific sees rapid growth, fueled by expanding poultry, swine, and aquaculture sectors.

Manufacturers focus on biosecurity with pathogen control protocols and traceability systems.

Advancements in sterilization and spray-drying technologies enhance product safety and stability.

Interest grows in plasma proteins for sports supplements and medical foods, driven by their amino acid profiles.

Plasma protein powder supports circular economy models by utilizing otherwise wasted animal by-products.

Market Segmentation

By Product: Immunoglobulins, Coagulation Factors, Albumin

Immunoglobulins, Coagulation Factors, Albumin By Application: Nutritional Supplements, Clinical Nutrition, Sports Nutrition

Nutritional Supplements, Clinical Nutrition, Sports Nutrition By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare, Sports Facilities

Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare, Sports Facilities By Technology: Ultrafiltration, Ion Exchange, Chromatography

Ultrafiltration, Ion Exchange, Chromatography By Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Supermarkets, Specialty Stores

Online Retail, Supermarkets, Specialty Stores By Geography: North America (USA, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia) The Middle East and Africa South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina)



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $5.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

APC Inc. (a division of Darling Ingredients)

Sonac (Darling Ingredients)

Devro plc

Rocky Mountain Biologicals

Sera Scandia A/S

Kraeber & Co GmbH

Veos Group

SERA Laboratories International Ltd.

Allanasons Pvt. Ltd.

Shanghai Genon Biotech Co., Ltd.

Lihme Protein Solutions

Biotain Hongda (Beijing) Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Bioiberica S.A.U.

Framelco B.V. (Part of Adisseo)

Proliant Biologicals

Who Can Benefit from This Research?

Top management, strategy formulators, and sales managers can assess market prospects, understand competition, and plan market entry strategies.

Investors can analyze regional opportunities and key market players to channel investments effectively.

Customization Options

We offer up to 10% customization at no additional charge to meet specific research requirements, including segmentation choices and detailed regional analyses.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xmf4oz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.