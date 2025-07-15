Colombia Telecom Operators Country Report 2025, Featuring Movistar Colombia, Claro Colombia, Tigo Colombia, ETB, UNE, and DirecTV Colombia

Dublin, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colombia Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Colombia today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029.

The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Colombia.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Highlights

Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 7.1% across the forecast period, thanks to strong subscriber growth in fiber lines, on the back of ongoing fixed broadband network coverage expansions by operators like Movistar Colombia and Claro Colombia, as well as steady increase in cable internet subscriptions.

Total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Colombia will grow at a CAGR of 2.5% over 2024-2029, supported by growth in mobile data and fixed broadband service segments.

Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 3.5%, fueled by growing smartphone and mobile internet subscriptions, increasing data consumption on mobile devices to access online video content, and social media apps, and MNOs promoting higher ARPU-yielding 5G services.

Company Coverage:

Movistar Colombia

Claro Colombia

Tigo Colombia

ETB

UNE

DirecTV Colombia

Key Topics Covered:

Market highlights

Operating Environment

Telecom services market outlook

Mobile services market

Fixed services market

Pay-TV services market

Competitive landscape and company snapshots

