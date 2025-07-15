Malaysia Data Center Colocation Market Report and Vendor Landscape 2025-2030 | Coverage of 45 Existing and 38 Upcoming Facilities Across 5+ States in Malaysia

Dublin, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Malaysian data center colocation market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.98% from 2024 to 2030.



WHAT'S INCLUDED?

Transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.

Market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

The study of the existing Malaysia data center market landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Malaysia by several industries.

Study on the sustainability status in the region

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the region.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the region.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Malaysia Facilities Covered (Existing): 45 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 38 Coverage: 5+ States Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Malaysia

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Add-ons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing, along with the pricing trends

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Malaysian data center colocation market.

Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Colocation Operators

AIMS Data Centre

AirTrunk

Bridge Data Centres

BRIGHTRAY

DayOne (GDS Services)

EdgeConneX

Equinix

NTT DATA

Princeton Digital Group

Vantage Data Centers

Yondr

YTL Data Centers

TM One

CSF Advisers

Edge Centres

HDC Data Centre

IRIX

Keppel Data Centres

K2 Strategic

New Operators

AIZO Group

AREA Group

CURRENC Group

Doma Infrastructure Group

DAMAC Digital

Epoch Digital

FutureData

Global Telecommunications

I-Berhad

Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings

Pi Data Centre

Maxland

NEXTDC

Open DC

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

STACK Infrastructure

UEM Sunrise + ESR

VCI Global

ZDATA Technologies

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Malaysia?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Malaysia by 2030?

Who are the new entrants in the Malaysia data center industry?

What factors are driving the Malaysia data center colocation market?

TARGET AUDIENCE

Real Estate Investment Trusts

Construction Contractors

Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate & Governments Agencies

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 71 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.9% Regions Covered Malaysia





Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Publisher



2. Data Center Capabilities



3. Research Methodology



4. Market Scope



5. Market Definitions



6. Market Snapshot

6.1. Colocation Market Snapshot



7. Supply & Demand Analysis

7.1. Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Facilities

7.2. Market by IT Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized (Mw))

7.3. Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized Data Center Power Capacity by Cities

7.4. Colocation Demand by Industry

7.5. Market by Utilized Area

7.6. Market by Utilized Racks



8. Market Growth Factors

8.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Malaysia

8.2. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry in Malaysia Market

8.3. Cloud Connectivity & Sustainability Goals of Data Center Companies in Malaysia

8.4. Cloud On-Ramps & Investment in Malaysia

8.5. Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity



9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

9.1. Colocation Market by Revenue

9.2. Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation

9.3. Retail Colocation Pricing and ADD-Ons

9.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing

9.5. Key Pricing Trends



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Trends in the Market

10.2. Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market

10.3. Key Restraints in the Market



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

11.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue

11.3. Market Share by IT Power Capacity

11.4. Existing Colocation Operators

11.5. New Operators



12. Quantitative Summary



