Malaysia Data Center Colocation Market Report and Vendor Landscape 2025-2030 | Coverage of 45 Existing and 38 Upcoming Facilities Across 5+ States in Malaysia

The Malaysian data center colocation market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.98% from 2024 to 2030.
WHAT'S INCLUDED?
- Transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.
- Market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.
- The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.
- The study of the existing Malaysia data center market landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Malaysia by several industries.
- Study on the sustainability status in the region
- Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the region.
- Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the region.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Malaysia
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 45
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 38
- Coverage: 5+ States
- Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data Center Colocation Market in Malaysia
- Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)
- Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
- Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
- Retail Colocation Pricing along with Add-ons
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing, along with the pricing trends
- An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Malaysian data center colocation market.
- Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.
- The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Existing Colocation Operators
- AIMS Data Centre
- AirTrunk
- Bridge Data Centres
- BRIGHTRAY
- DayOne (GDS Services)
- EdgeConneX
- Equinix
- NTT DATA
- Princeton Digital Group
- Vantage Data Centers
- Yondr
- YTL Data Centers
- TM One
- CSF Advisers
- Edge Centres
- HDC Data Centre
- IRIX
- Keppel Data Centres
- K2 Strategic
New Operators
- AIZO Group
- AREA Group
- CURRENC Group
- Doma Infrastructure Group
- DAMAC Digital
- Epoch Digital
- FutureData
- Global Telecommunications
- I-Berhad
- Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings
- Pi Data Centre
- Maxland
- NEXTDC
- Open DC
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- STACK Infrastructure
- UEM Sunrise + ESR
- VCI Global
- ZDATA Technologies
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
- What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Malaysia?
- How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Malaysia by 2030?
- Who are the new entrants in the Malaysia data center industry?
- What factors are driving the Malaysia data center colocation market?
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Real Estate Investment Trusts
- Construction Contractors
- Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate & Governments Agencies
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|71
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$0.73 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.52 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|29.9%
|Regions Covered
|Malaysia
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Publisher
2. Data Center Capabilities
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Scope
5. Market Definitions
6. Market Snapshot
6.1. Colocation Market Snapshot
7. Supply & Demand Analysis
7.1. Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Facilities
7.2. Market by IT Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized (Mw))
7.3. Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized Data Center Power Capacity by Cities
7.4. Colocation Demand by Industry
7.5. Market by Utilized Area
7.6. Market by Utilized Racks
8. Market Growth Factors
8.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Malaysia
8.2. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry in Malaysia Market
8.3. Cloud Connectivity & Sustainability Goals of Data Center Companies in Malaysia
8.4. Cloud On-Ramps & Investment in Malaysia
8.5. Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity
9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis
9.1. Colocation Market by Revenue
9.2. Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation
9.3. Retail Colocation Pricing and ADD-Ons
9.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing
9.5. Key Pricing Trends
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Key Trends in the Market
10.2. Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market
10.3. Key Restraints in the Market
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators
11.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue
11.3. Market Share by IT Power Capacity
11.4. Existing Colocation Operators
11.5. New Operators
12. Quantitative Summary
