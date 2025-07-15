Analysts Behind The Sunday Times Rich List Rank Xpertnest Among UK’s 500 Fastest-Growing Companies

NEW DELHI, India, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xpertnest has reached an extraordinary milestone, having been officially ranked among the UK’s 500 fastest-growing companies in the prestigious Growth500 index — a national benchmark compiled by Business Leader, in collaboration with the analysts behind The Sunday Times Rich List. This influential list serves as a definitive guide to the country’s most dynamic and high-performing businesses across sectors. The 2025 edition of Growth500 was unveiled at an exclusive gathering on 2nd July 2025, held at the stunning Sky Garden in London. The event was backed by an impressive line-up of partners, including NatWest, Deutsche Bank, BGF, PwC, Sage, Allica Bank, and City A.M., underscoring the credibility and impact of the platform. With an impressive 220% growth rate, Xpertnest was featured alongside several of the nation’s fastest-scaling businesses. The list includes a diverse mix of high-impact organisations — from established market leaders like Revolut, Octopus Energy, and Starling Bank to iconic names such as EasyJet, OVO Energy, and fast-growing sports enterprises like Luton Town FC and Wrexham AFC. Together, these companies represent the strength, resilience, and innovation driving the future of the UK’s business ecosystem. The Growth500 selection process was overseen by Robert Watts, the renowned compiler of The Sunday Times Rich List, ensuring a rigorous evaluation of business performance, financial growth, and market impact. For Xpertnest, this ranking reaffirms its role as a frontrunner in the UK’s technology and innovation space — a company born out of vision, built through resilience, and driven by results. As it continues to scale new heights, Xpertnest remains committed to creating sustainable, intelligent solutions that power the next generation of industries.





No Nominations, Just Data — Growth500 by Business Leader Compiled by Robert Watts

The Growth500 is an annual initiative by Business Leader Growth 500, designed to spotlight the 500 fastest-growing companies in the UK. This authoritative list was researched and compiled by Robert Watts, the well-respected compiler of The Sunday Times Rich List, through a rigorous and impartial process grounded in publicly available data. What sets the Growth500 apart is its complete independence — there were no applications, no paid placements, and no private data submissions. Instead, Watts relied solely on publicly filed financial data from Companies House, calculating revenue growth across a fixed period using transparent and consistent methodologies. Eligibility was determined based on companies meeting a minimum revenue threshold in their most recent financial year, with no upper limit on turnover — allowing both mid-sized disruptors and large-scale enterprises to be considered. The result is a purely data-driven and merit-based ranking, celebrating real performance over PR.

The Growth500’s expansive, data-first methodology produces a league table that captures the full breadth of British enterprise, ensuring organisations of every size are recognised for exceptional performance. Xpertnest’s appearance on that list affirms its standing as one of the nation’s fastest-advancing tech consultancies: our three-year revenue trajectory has been independently tracked, verified, and benchmarked against the UK’s best. Far more than a headline figure, the ranking confirms the strength of Xpertnest’s underlying fundamentals—corroborated by audited accounts and consistent, real-world results. The achievement was toasted at London’s Sky Garden, where the team gathered to celebrate this milestone in the company’s growth story.

Xpertnest’s journey has never been about chasing trends — it’s been about steady, meaningful progress grounded in purpose,” said Arun Kar, Odisha-origin British entrepreneur and Founder of Xpertnest. Chintan Panara, Founder of Xpertnest, added, ‘’This ranking marks a deeply proud moment for us all. We’ve built Xpertnest from scratch, without external funding — completely bootstrapped and driven by a belief in innovation with impact. Our team’s relentless dedication and our clients’ continued trust have been the real fuel behind this success. It’s rewarding to see that recognized on a national stage’’

The founders were accompanied at the prestigious event by key members of the Xpertnest leadership team, including Nidhi Kar (Executive Director), Gayatri Panda (Non-Executive Director), and other senior officials who have each played an instrumental role in shaping the company’s growth story. Their presence reflected the strength of the team behind Xpertnest’s continued success. Also in attendance were respected figures from the Odia community, who turned out in strong support of the founders. Among them were Partha Panda, a well-known businessman, Dr. Bibhuti Bhusan Pattnayak FRSA, serving as PRTA Ambassador, and Sweta Mohanty, an active social campaigner — each offering their encouragement and joining in the celebration of this major milestone for the company.

About Xpertnest

Founded in 2016 by Arun Kar and Chintan Panara, Xpertnest is a London-based digital transformation and technology consulting firm delivering cutting-edge solutions across sectors such as artificial intelligence, smart city infrastructure, geospatial analytics, and telecommunications. Over the past three years, the company has demonstrated exceptional growth and influence, earning it a place among the UK’s fastest-growing businesses. A major milestone was reached in April 2025, when Xpertnest achieved a certified valuation exceeding $100 million. This valuation was independently conducted by a SEBI-registered Category-I Merchant Banker, adhering to the Indian Valuation Standards and the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019. The figure was later validated by a second assessment from one of the UK’s most respected business valuation agencies, further reinforcing the company’s market strength and long-term viability. Remarkably, Xpertnest’s ascent has been entirely bootstrapped — built from the ground up without any external funding or investor backing. Its rise stands as a testament to visionary leadership, operational discipline, and a relentless commitment to innovation.

Media contact

