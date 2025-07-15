Bitcoin Solaris Presale Surges as Investors Eye 300% Returns Ahead of 2025 Crypto Bull Run





TALLINN, Estonia, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the crypto market builds momentum ahead of the next bull run, Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S) has emerged as a standout opportunity for early participants. With its presale now in Phase 12 and over $6.6 million raised, Bitcoin Solaris is offering what could be one of the last entry points before mainstream exchange listings, with up to 300% projected returns by launch.

Bitcoin Solaris is a next-generation blockchain project engineered for speed, scalability, sustainability, and accessibility. Unlike traditional models, BTC-S integrates innovative technology and thoughtful tokenomics to address long-standing challenges in decentralized networks.



Why Bitcoin Solaris Is Turning Heads Now

Bitcoin Solaris isn’t just offering a faster, greener Bitcoin alternative; it’s positioning itself as a next-generation blockchain designed for scalability, energy efficiency, and fair distribution.

Dual-consensus architecture: PoW + DPoS combined for robust security and validator rotation every 24 hours.



Lightning speed performance: Processes up to 10,000 transactions per second.



Smart contracts built for DeFi, enterprise, and scalability without congestion.



Mobile-first mining: Through the upcoming Solaris Nova app, users will mine from phones with energy efficiency up to 99.95% less than Bitcoin.



These aren’t theoretical promises. They are audited and tested features that point to BTC-S being more than just hype.





Why Analysts Are Paying Close Attention to BTC-S Right Now



Token Empire notes BTC-S as a breakout for its mix of tech and economics. Crypto League highlighted its explosive presale growth. Crypto Vlog praised the hybrid consensus. Even mainstream reports acknowledge that Bitcoin Solaris blends Bitcoin’s scarcity model with real-world usability.

This attention is backed by security. Both Cyberscope and Freshcoins audits have cleared Bitcoin Solaris.

Presale Momentum Builds Fast for Bitcoin Solaris

Phase 12 is already underway, and Bitcoin Solaris is proving it is far more than hype:

Current Price: $12

Next Phase: $13

Launch Price: $20

Projected Return: 150% pre-launch alone.

This is one of the shortest and most explosive presales in crypto right now. With over $6.6M already raised and more than 14,150 unique users onboard, momentum is building fast as the July 31, 2025, deadline approaches.

To receive your tokens after launch, wallets like Trust Wallet and Metamask are recommended for seamless delivery.

The Blockchain Built to Break Limits: Say Hello to BTC-S

The Tokenomics Driving Real Long-Term Value





Bitcoin Solaris isn’t just fast; it’s designed to stay sustainable. Its tokenomics reflect scarcity with purpose:

66.66% allocated for mining over 90 years, ensuring long-term distribution and network health.



20% reserved for presale, giving early adopters a clear advantage.



5% for liquidity pools to stabilize DEX/CEX participation.



2% for ecosystem development to fuel innovation.



2% for community rewards.



2% for staking returns.



2% for marketing outreach.



0.33% for the team and advisors.



This careful balance locks up supply where it matters while preserving availability for user rewards and long-term health. More details on tokenomics here .

Staking: Passive Rewards Without Lockups

BTC-S isn’t leaving yield behind. Its liquid staking model converts BTC-S to sBTC-S (1:1), letting users earn while still keeping assets usable. Rewards flow without lockups, all integrated within the upcoming Solaris Nova app. Benefits include:

Rewards with liquidity intact.



DeFi-ready with lending, liquidity pools, and governance options.



Strengthened decentralization through validator rotation.



User-friendly, future-proofed staking via automation.



More on staking innovations here .





Looking Ahead: Built for the Next Wave

With scalable infrastructure, audited technology, and real-world usability, Bitcoin Solaris is positioned as a promising blockchain ecosystem for the next phase of digital asset growth. The project offers investors and users a second chance to participate in early-stage crypto innovation with real utility and upside potential.

For more information and presale access:

Website: https://www.bitcoinsolaris.com

Telegram: https://t.me/BitcoinsolarisX

X (Twitter): https://x.com/BitcoinSolaris

Media Contact:

Xander Levine

press@bitcoinsolaris.com

Press Kit: Available upon request

