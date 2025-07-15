INE Security Champions Zero Trust by Design as the Future of Network Infrastructure

Cary, NC, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizations across industries are embracing a new standard: secure networks designed with zero trust principles from day one. INE Security , a global provider of cybersecurity education and IT training, is at the forefront of this shift, positioning enterprises to build stronger infrastructure and smarter teams through integrated training and real-world skill development.

Security and networking are no longer separate disciplines. To move faster, operate more securely, and reduce risk across hybrid environments, teams need to work together with a common framework and shared expertise. To achieve this, more enterprises are prioritizing security-first network design and investing in cybersecurity training that empowers their workforce.

“The most effective organizations are building security into their architecture from day one, and giving their teams the skills to support that vision,” said Dara Warn, CEO of INE Security. “When you treat zero trust as a mindset and not just a model, your infrastructure becomes more resilient, and your people become more agile.”

Upskilling for a Secure, Scalable Future

INE Security’s globally recognized cybersecurity and networking training and certification platform enables organizations to evolve their approach to network security by equipping teams with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to design and defend complex infrastructure. From network engineers expanding into security to cybersecurity professionals strengthening their understanding of systems architecture, INE Security’s hands-on training is designed to meet real-world demands.

Key learning paths include:

These learning paths support both technical depth and cross-functional fluency, helping organizations unify teams under a shared security-first mindset. INE Security’s training aligns with industry frameworks like Zero Trust, NIST, and MITRE ATT&CK, and is backed by labs that simulate real scenarios rather than abstract theory.

Training That Drives Measurable Results

Organizations using INE Security’s platform report:

Faster incident response through better coordination between security and network teams





through better coordination between security and network teams Higher employee retention through clear development paths and hands-on learning





through clear development paths and hands-on learning Stronger ROI via data-driven progress tracking and role-based training plans

INE Security helps teams build, benchmark, and continuously improve the skills that matter most. The training program is supported by a full training library, flexible deployment options, and advanced analytics.

“When teams understand both the network and the security layers, they build smarter, respond faster, and work better together,” said Warn. “This is where security-first infrastructure begins - in the way we train and empower our students.”

Real-World Certifications That Validate Practical Skills

INE Security’s growing catalog of cybersecurity certifications includes hands-on credentials like the eJPT (Junior Penetration Tester ) and the enhanced eMAPT (Mobile Application Penetration Tester) . These certifications are designed to validate what professionals can actually do, not simply what they can memorize.

Built around real-world environments, INE Security’s cybersecurity certifications are trusted by organizations looking for proven ability in areas like application security, offensive testing, and network defense.

Future-Ready Teams Start Here

The future of infrastructure resilience depends on people who can think across domains and design with security in mind. INE Security gives enterprises the tools to build and retain high-performing, cross-functional teams, supported by accessible, practical, and continuous IT training.