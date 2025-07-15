Verse8 Officially Launches: AI-Powered Game Platform Opens to Players and Creators

New York NY, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Planetarium Labs today announced the official public launch of Verse8, a next-generation, AI-native game creation platform that enables anyone to build, publish, and share games using a simple text prompt. The platform will be available globally starting July 15, 2025, with no downloads, installations, or waitlists required.

Verse8 is a project of Planetarium Labs, developed in collaboration with Jake Song, a pioneer in massively multiplayer online games. The platform benefits from deep gaming industry expertise and a strategic partnership with Google, leveraging the latest in generative AI models for superior visual and audio fidelity To support the initiative, Planetarium Labs has also established a dedicated U.S.-based spin-off entity to lead the development and global rollout of Verse8

With Verse8, game development becomes accessible to all—regardless of technical experience. Users can simply type in the prompts and the platform’s AI engine, Agent 8, handles everything from code generation and asset creation to gameplay logic and final deployment.

“Verse8 marks the beginning of a new era in interactive entertainment,” said JC Kim, CEO of Planetarium Labs. “We’ve built a system where anyone, from seasoned developers to complete newcomers, can turn ideas into playable games within minutes.”

Verse8 is built on a proprietary WebGL-based engine designed specifically for AI integration. At its core is Agent 8, an AI super agent capable of writing code, generating assets, and constructing entire gameplay systems in a cloud-based environment. Games created on Verse8 are published instantly and can be played directly in any modern web browser.

The platform also incorporates Model Context Protocol (MCP), a technology that allows seamless connection to a variety of advanced AI tools for generating 3D models, music, cinematics, and more.

During internal testing, Verse8 demonstrated the ability to build fully featured 2D and 3D multiplayer games—including a complete 3D shooter—from a single user prompt in under three days. The platform supports a wide range of genres, gameplay mechanics, and visual styles.

All game creation and deployment processes are handled in the cloud, eliminating the need for complex local setups or infrastructure management.

The global user-generated content (UGC) market is projected to exceed $80 billion by 2030, yet game creation tools remain inaccessible to most aspiring creators. Verse8 is designed to change that.

By simplifying development through AI and offering a built-in publishing and monetization ecosystem, Verse8 empowers a new generation of developers, storytellers, and artists to participate in the gaming economy without traditional barriers.

Unlike traditional game engines, Verse8 offers an all-in-one platform where games can be created, discovered, played, and monetized—no third-party tools or platforms required.

Verse8 will be available to the public beginning July 15, 2025. The platform is accessible globally via browser at https://verse8.io.

About Planetarium Labs

Planetarium Labs (founded in 2022),is a leading game tech builder and investor focused on creating immersive, moddable gaming experiences. Backed by over $40 million in funding from prominent investors—including Naver, Kakao, Samsung Next, and YZi Labs (formerly Binance Labs)—the company draws on decades of collective expertise in next-generation technologies to shape the future of interactive entertainment.

About Verse8

Verse8 is a fully AI-powered game creation platform that allows anyone to build, publish, and share games through simple natural language prompts. With its cloud-native infrastructure, intelligent agent (Agent 8), and seamless publishing tools, Verse8 transforms the game development process—removing traditional barriers and enabling rapid, scalable game creation. Designed to support both beginners and professionals, Verse8 aims to become the foundational platform for the next wave of user-generated games.

