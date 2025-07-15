Endometriosis Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2034 | US to Dominate with 88.4% Share of Global Sales by End of 2034

Dublin, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endometriosis: Seven-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan) and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the Endometriosis market through 2034.



The analyst estimates the 2024 sales for the endometriosis market at approximately $938 million across the 7MM, encompassing the US, the 5EU, and Japan.

By 2034, the overall endometriosis market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% to reach sales of $2.5 billion over the 10-year period. The US market will grow fastest, with a 13.2% CAGR, compared to a decline of 0.7% in the 5EU and growth of 1.0% in Japan.

At the end of 2034, the US will contribute approximately 88.4% of global sales. The higher sales in the US relative to the other two regions can be attributed to the greater diagnosed prevalence of endometriosis in the US and the higher price of drugs in the US compared to other global markets.

Major drivers of the endometriosis market during the forecast period will include:

The launch of Kissei Pharmaceutical's Yselty (linzagolix), which is currently marketed in the in the US and Japan

The launch of Hope Medicine's HMI-115 in the US and Fuji Pharma's Alyssa (drospirenone + estetrol) in Japan

Continual improvements with disease awareness, leading to an increase in diagnoses

Improvements in non-invasive diagnostic methods, such as the utilization of biomarkers, which should further increase the number of early diagnoses

Major barriers to the growth of the endometriosis market during the forecast period are as follows:

The endometriosis market boasts many off-label medications and is still highly genericized, presenting a stiff barrier for novel therapy entrants.

The shrinking female population ages 12-54 years in the 5EU and Japan will dampen the extent of growth in diagnosed endometriosis cases.

Report Scope

Overview of endometriosis, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized endometriosis therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2024 to 2034.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the endometriosis therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for endometriosis treatment. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global endometriosis therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Company Coverage:

AstraZeneca

Abbvie

Debiopharma

Myovant Science

Abbott

Neurocine Biosciences

Sumitomo

Ipsen

Sanofi

Hope Medicine

Bayer

Pfizer

Kissei

ASKA Pharmacutical

Gedeon Richter

Key Topics Covered:



1 Endometriosis: Executive Summary

1.1 The endometriosis market will exhibit considerable growth from 2024 to 2034

1.2 Key players will continue their competitive position in the endometriosis market over the forecast period

1.3 Current therapies leave significant unmet needs in the endometriosis market

1.4 Late-stage pipeline drugs entering the endometriosis market are poised to drive growth

1.5 What do physicians think?



2 Introduction



3 Disease Overview

3.1 Etiology and pathophysiology

3.2 Classification or staging systems



4 Epidemiology

4.1 Disease background

4.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

4.3 Global and historical trends

4.4 Forecast methodology

4.5 Epidemiological forecast for endometriosis (2024-34)

4.6 Discussion



5 Disease Management

5.1 Diagnosis and treatment overview

5.2 KOL insights on disease management



6 Current Treatment Options

6.1 Overview



7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Non-invasive diagnostics

7.3 Disease awareness and education of medical professionals

7.4 More effective drugs with long-term safety and tolerability

7.5 Non-hormonal therapies

7.6 Better understanding of the disease etiology and pathophysiology



8 R&D Strategies

8.1 Overview

8.2 Clinical trials design



9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising drugs in clinical development



10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive assessment



11 Current and Future Players

11.1 Overview

11.2 Deal-making trends



12 Market Outlook

12.1 Global markets

12.2 US

12.3 5EU

12.4 Japan

