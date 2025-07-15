Electric Toothbrush Market Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2025-2029, Featuring Colgate, Philips, Procter & Gamble, Brush Buddies, Caresmith, Den Mat, Brush Baby, and More

Dublin, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Toothbrush Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electric toothbrush market is poised for robust growth, with forecasts predicting an expansion of USD 1.89 billion from 2024 to 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 8% during this period.

This substantial growth is driven by a rising prevalence of periodontal diseases, heightened awareness of oral health, and enhanced marketing and promotion efforts.

The comprehensive report provides a holistic analysis including market size, forecasts, growth drivers, and challenges, along with vendor insights encompassing approximately 25 vendors. This up-to-date analysis delves into the current market dynamics, emerging trends, key drivers, and the broader market landscape.

Among the significant propellants for market growth is the advent of innovative oral care products, anticipated to augment demand over the coming years. Additionally, increased healthcare spending on oral and dental care and targeted customer segments are expected to further fuel market expansion.

The market segmentation is multi-faceted, comprising distribution channels, mobility types, end-users, product types, and geographical landscapes:

By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

Sonic, Rotation By End-user: Adults, Children

Adults, Children By Product Type: Rechargeable, Battery

Rechargeable, Battery By Geographical Landscape: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, South America

Included in the report is a robust vendor analysis aimed at bolstering clients' market positions. This evaluation covers key players like Brush Baby Ltd., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Panasonic Holdings Corp., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Xiaomi Inc., among others.

The analysis also addresses emerging trends and challenges that may impact future market growth, offering strategic insights for leveraging forthcoming opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Market overview

Market Analysis Price sensitivity and purchase criteria analysis Criticality of inputs and differentiation factors Disruption factors Impact of drivers and challenges

Market Landscape Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis

Market Sizing Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2024 Market outlook: Forecast 2024-2029

Historic Market Size Global Electric Toothbrush Market 2019-2023 Distribution Channel segment analysis 2019-2023 Mobility Type segment analysis 2019-2023 End-user segment analysis 2019-2023 Product Type segment analysis 2019-2023 Geography segment analysis 2019-2023 Country segment analysis 2019-2023

Qualitative Analysis Impact of AI in the Global Electric Toothbrush Market

Five Forces Analysis Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Comparison by Distribution Channel Offline - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Online - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Mobility Type

Comparison by Mobility Type Sonic - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Rotation - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by Mobility Type

Market Segmentation by End-user

Comparison by End-user Adults - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Children - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Comparison by Product Type Rechargeable - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Battery - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by Product Type

Customer Landscape Customer landscape overview

Geographic Landscape Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunities By Geographical Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints Market drivers Market challenges Impact of drivers and challenges Market opportunities/restraints

Competitive Landscape Overview Landscape disruption Industry risks

Competitive Analysis

Company ranking index Market positioning of companies Company profiles Brush Baby Ltd. Brush Buddies Caresmith Church and Dwight Co. Inc. Colgate Palmolive Co. Conair Corp. Den Mat Holdings LLC FOREO AB Guangzhou Stars Pulse Co. Ltd. JSB Health and Fitness Pvt. Ltd. Koninklijke Philips NV Lion Corp. OMRON Corp. Panasonic Holdings Corp. Perrigo Co. Plc Quip Risun Technology Co. Ltd. Sanyei Deutschland GmbH The Procter and Gamble Co. Xiaomi Inc.



