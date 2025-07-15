Asia-Pacific Proteomics Market Research Report 2024-2034 | Increasing Automation for End-to-End Proteomics Workflow & Growing Research to Identify Disease Biomarkers

Dublin, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Proteomics Market: Focus on Offerings, Application, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific proteomics market is projected to reach $25.78 billion by 2034 from $6.95 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 14.01% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) proteomics industry is expanding rapidly due to developments in next-generation sequencing technologies that provide high-precision protein analysis and mass spectrometry. The growing emphasis on individualised healthcare, together with increased attempts to find new biomarkers and improve disease profiling tools, is another factor contributing to this trend.





New proteomic applications are being developed more quickly thanks to expanding public-private partnerships and cooperation between hospitals, biotech companies, and academic institutions, while governments around APAC are promoting research and innovation through national financing programs. Furthermore, there is an urgent need for better diagnostic instruments and early detection techniques due to the region's growing senior population and the increase in the prevalence of chronic illnesses.



Proteomics is emerging as a key pillar in promoting precision medicine and healthcare innovation across the region as APAC keeps investing in life sciences and fortifying its clinical research infrastructure.



Market Introduction



Proteomics is a fast developing, high-potential market in the life sciences and biotechnology sector in Asia-Pacific (APAC). Proteomic solutions are increasingly being used in research, diagnostics, and drug development applications throughout the region, driven by developments in analytical technologies including mass spectrometry, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and bioinformatics. The need for more in-depth protein-level insights in clinical and translational research is being fuelled by rising healthcare expenditures, the incidence of chronic diseases, and the trend towards personalised therapy.



Governments in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore promote proteomics through national R&D initiatives, infrastructure development, and financial programs. Innovation in proteomics techniques and platforms is also being accelerated by public-private partnerships among biotech companies, academic institutions, and healthcare providers. Furthermore, accuracy, speed, and scalability are being improved by the increasing integration of AI and machine learning in protein data processing.



Notwithstanding these developments, issues including exorbitant technological costs, a shortage of qualified personnel, and restricted access to cutting-edge research facilities in underdeveloped countries continue to exist. But as interest in and funding for precision healthcare continue to rise, the APAC proteomics market is expected to grow steadily and play a significant part in changing diagnostic and treatment approaches throughout the area.

How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The Asia-Pacific proteomics market has been extensively segmented based on various categories, such as offering, application, and country. This can help readers get a clear overview of which segments account for the largest share and which ones are well-positioned to grow in the coming years.



Competitive Strategy: The Asia-Pacific proteomics market has numerous established players with product and service portfolios. Key players in the Asia-Pacific proteomics market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established players offering proteomics products and services.

APAC Proteomics Market Trends, Drivers and Challenges

Trends

Increasing adoption of high-throughput technologies like mass spectrometry and next-generation sequencing

Rising focus on personalized medicine and precision healthcare

Expansion of proteomic applications in disease diagnostics, drug development, and biomarker discovery

Growth in academic-industry collaborations and public-private research partnerships

Integration of AI and bioinformatics in proteomic data analysis

Drivers

Government support through national R&D programs and healthcare modernization initiatives

Growing investment by biotech and pharmaceutical companies in proteomic research

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and aging population driving demand for early detection

Increased healthcare spending and improved infrastructure across emerging APAC economies

Surge in clinical trials and translational research efforts in the region

Challenges

High cost of proteomics instruments and data analysis platforms

Limited access to advanced technologies in low- and middle-income countries

Shortage of skilled professionals and bioinformatics expertise

Complex data interpretation and standardization issues

Regulatory and ethical concerns around patient data use and biomarker validation

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 81 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $25.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.0% Regions Covered Asia Pacific



Market Dynamics

Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

Increasing Automation for End-to-End Proteomics Workflow

Significant Number of Collaborations among Market Players

Growing Proteomics Research to Identify Disease Biomarkers

Market Outlook

Comparative Advantages and Disadvantages of Proteomics Over Other Omics

Proteomics Techniques by Introduction with Principles and Advantages/Limitations

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Increasing Technological Advancements

Advancements in Personalized Medicine and Drug Discovery

Market Restraints

Shortage of Skilled Professionals

Complexity in Analyzing Data of Proteomics Research

Market Opportunities

Progress in Nanoproteomics Platforms to Enhance and Thoroughly Analyze Natural Protein Complexes

Regulatory Framework

Japan

Regulatory Requirements for Proteomics Products Intended as Medical Devices

Regulatory Requirements for Clinical Proteomics Labs in Japan

China

Regulatory Requirements for Proteomics Products Intended as Medical Devices

Asia-Pacific Proteomics Market Scenario

Realistic Scenario

Optimistic Scenario

Pessimistic Scenario

Patent Analysis

Product Benchmarking



Companies Featured

Takara Bio Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Offering

Product

Service

Application

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Others

Region

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

