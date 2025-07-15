Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2025-2035, Featuring AstraZeneca, Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline, Keymed Biosciences, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, and More

Dublin, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Country and Regional Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps market is currently in the growth stage of its lifecycle. This phase is characterized by the introduction and increasing adoption of novel biologic therapies, such as dupilumab and mepolizumab, which target specific inflammatory pathways, offering more effective solutions compared to traditional treatments such as corticosteroids and surgery. The growing prevalence of the disease, coupled with an expanding patient base and improving diagnosis, is driving the market forward.



Additionally, the continued development of new treatments and an increasing understanding of the disease's underlying mechanisms are fostering innovation and market expansion. However, while the market is experiencing growth, challenges such as high treatment costs and limited access to therapies in developing regions could influence the pace of this expansion.



Market Impact

Increasing demand for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps therapies is anticipated to support the growth of the global chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps market during the forecast period 2025-2035.

The global chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to advancements in diagnostic technologies, the development of innovative therapies, and increasing awareness among patients and healthcare providers.

Market Segmentation by Region

North America is expected to dominate the global chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps market during the forecast period due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence, and increased awareness of the disease. The region also benefits from regulatory advantages and a strong pharmaceutical presence, which accelerates the availability of effective treatments and drives the growth of the global chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps market.



Recent Developments

In January 2025, China National Medical Products Administration approved Nucala (mepolizumab), a monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-5 (IL-5), as an add-on therapy with intranasal corticosteroids for adult patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps who did not achieve adequate disease control with systemic corticosteroids and/or surgery. Regulatory Activities: In September 2024, the FDA approved dupilumab for adolescents with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, offering a new treatment option for this patient group.

The following are the drivers for the global chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps market:

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps

Advancements in Targeted Therapies

Improved Awareness and Diagnosis

The global chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps market is expected to face some limitations too, due to the following challenges:

High Treatment Costs

Limited Treatment Options in Developing Regions

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Enterprises led by market leaders in the global chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps market are continuously working on updating their product portfolios with innovative treatments to maintain competitiveness.

A detailed competitive benchmarking of the key players has been conducted, providing insights into how these companies compare in terms of product offerings, market share, and innovation. This benchmarking provides readers with a clear understanding of the market landscape and the positions of the leading players.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies, such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, will help readers identify untapped revenue opportunities in the market.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline

Keymed Biosciences Inc.

Sanofi

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market Overview

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Market Overview and Ecosystem

1.1.2 Epidemiological Analysis of Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps

1.1.2.1 By Region

1.1.3 Clinical Trials

1.1.4 Market Trends

1.1.5 Regulatory Landscape / Compliance

1.2 Market Dynamics



2. Global Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market (By Region), $Million, 2023-2035

2.1 North America

2.1.1 Market Dynamics

2.1.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.1.2.1 North America Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market (by Country)

2.1.2.1.1 U.S.

2.1.2.1.2 Canada

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Market Dynamics

2.2.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.2.2.1 Europe Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market (by Country)

2.2.2.1.1 U.K.

2.2.2.1.2 Germany

2.2.2.1.3 France

2.2.2.1.4 Italy

2.2.2.1.5 Spain

2.2.2.1.6 Rest-of-Europe

2.3 Asia-Pacific

2.3.1 Market Dynamics

2.3.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.3.2.1 Asia-Pacific Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market (by Country)

2.3.2.1.1 Japan

2.3.2.1.2 China

2.3.2.1.3 India

2.3.2.1.4 Australia

2.3.2.1.5 South Korea

2.3.2.1.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

2.3.3 Rest-of-the-World



3. Global Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profile

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.2 Competitive Landscape

3.2.1 Key Strategies and Developments

3.2.1.1 Funding Activities

3.2.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.2.1.3 Regulatory Approvals

3.2.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations and Business Expansions

3.2.2 Key Developments Analysis

3.3 Company Profiles

AstraZeneca

Amgen

GlaxoSmithKline

Keymed Biosciences Inc.

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

