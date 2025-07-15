Data Acquisition System Markets Report 2025-2034 | Rising Demand for Real-Time Monitoring and Analytics Fuels Growth

Dublin, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Acquisition System Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, Region, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Data Acquisition System Market is projected to reach $3.51 billion by 2034 from $2.45 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4%
The global data acquisition system market is driven by the increasing demand for advanced solutions that enable real-time data collection, analysis, and monitoring across various industries. These systems are crucial for improving operational efficiency, ensuring regulatory compliance, and enhancing product performance.
The market is influenced by technological advancements, the growing need for data-driven insights, and the rise of smart manufacturing, particularly in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and energy. Key technologies include sensors, modular systems, cloud integration, and real-time data processing. As industries continue to embrace automation and digitization, the market for data acquisition systems is expected to experience substantial growth in the coming years.
Market Lifecycle Stage
The global data acquisition system market is currently in the growth stage of its lifecycle. Driven by advancements in industrial automation, the increasing demand for real-time data collection and analysis, and the rise of smart technologies, this market is expanding rapidly. Innovations in sensor technology, cloud integration, and real-time data processing are fueling market demand.
As industries seek to enhance operational efficiency and meet regulatory standards, the market is expected to experience steady growth. The increasing adoption of IoT and AI-driven solutions presents significant opportunities for data acquisition systems, leading to further expansion as technological advancements continue to shape industries such as automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing.
Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis
The global data acquisition system market is highly competitive, with key players like National Instruments, Honeywell, ABB, and General Electric dominating through advanced manufacturing techniques and strong research and development capabilities. These companies focus on delivering high-precision, scalable systems that meet diverse industry needs.
Emerging players are prioritizing cost-effective and sustainable solutions, catering to the growing demand for smart, automated systems. The market is further driven by technological advancements, regulatory compliance, and the increasing need for real-time data in sectors like automotive, energy, and aerospace. Strategic partnerships with automakers and industrial firms enhance innovation and market expansion.
Demand Drivers and Limitations
The following are the demand drivers for the Global Data Acquisition System Market :
- Growing Need for Real-Time Data
- Technological Advancements
The Global Data Acquisition System Market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:
- High Initial Costs
- Compatibility Issues
Global Data Acquisition System Market Segmentation:
Application:R&D is one of the prominent application segments in the global data acquisition system market.
- R&D
- Field
- Manufacturing
End Use Industry: The global data acquisition system market is estimated to be led by the aerospace and defense.
- Automotive & Transportation
- Aerospace & Defense
- Wireless Communications & Infrastructure
- Power & Energy
- Environmental Monitoring
- Healthcare
- Food & beverage
- Others
Speed: High-speed (>100 KS/s) is one of the prominent product segments in the global data acquisition system market.
- High Speed (>100 KS/s)
- Low Speed (< 100 KS/s)
System: Hardware is one of the prominent product segments in the global data acquisition system market.
- Hardware
- External Chassis and Modules
- Plug-In Analog I/O Boards
- Software
- Bundled
- 3rd Party
Region: North America is anticipated to gain traction in terms of production, owing to the continuous growth and the presence of key manufacturers in the region.
- North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico
- Europe - Germany, France, Italy, U.K., and Rest-of-Europe
- Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
- Rest-of-the-World - South America and Middle East and Africa
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.45 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$3.51 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
- Supply Chain Overview
- Value Chain Analysis
- Pricing Forecast
- R&D Review
- Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company
- Regulatory Landscape
- Stakeholder Analysis
- Market Dynamics Overview
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Startup Funding Summary
Competitive Benchmarking and Companies Profiled
- ABB
- AMETEK Inc.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Fortive Corporation
- General Electric (GE) Company
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Keysight Technologies
- National Instruments Corporation
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens
- Spectris PLC
- Yokogawa Electric Company
- AVL
- Fluke Corporation
- Next Frontier
- Geographical Analysis
- Overview
- Top Products / Product Portfolio
- Top Competitors
- Target Customers/End-Users
- Key Personnel
- Analyst View
- Market Share
