Award-Winning Actress and Advocate Terri J. Vaughn to Headline Inaugural Pennsylvania Maternal Health Summit

Lancaster, Pennsylvania, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acclaimed actress, producer, and maternal health advocate Terri J. Vaughn will serve as the keynote speaker for the first-ever Pennsylvania Maternal Health Summit, taking place Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at the Lancaster County Convention Center. The Summit, presented by Color & Culture and sponsored by Highmark Wholecare, marks a major milestone in national efforts to confront maternal health disparities and elevate solutions that empower women, families, and care providers across the country.

Best known for her role as Lovita Alizay Jenkins-Robinson on The Steve Harvey Show and for her standout performance in Friday, Vaughn brings more than star power to the Summit; she brings lived experience and advocacy. A mother of three, she has publicly shared her personal pregnancy journey, including giving birth at age 45, to raise awareness of the unique challenges older mothers and Black women face in navigating maternal care. Vaughn’s keynote address will spotlight the urgent need for culturally competent care, equitable access, and community-driven solutions.

“Terri Vaughn is a beloved storyteller and powerful advocate for women’s health,” said George Fernandez, Founder and CEO of Color & Culture. “Her voice brings heart and visibility to the maternal health crisis, and we’re honored to welcome her as our keynote speaker for this transformative event.”

The Summit is made possible with support from lead sponsor Highmark Wholecare, whose commitment to whole-person care aligns with the event’s mission to advance maternal health outcomes. The agenda will feature workshops, panel discussions, and continuing education opportunities led by national and regional experts in maternal and child health, public policy, and community advocacy.

"Highmark Wholecare is deeply committed to ensuring equitable access to high-quality maternal care for all women in Pennsylvania," said Karen Rollins-Fitch, Director, Corporate Social Responsibility, Highmark Wholecare. “We are proud to sponsor the Pennsylvania Maternal Health Summit and collaborate with Color & Culture to address critical disparities and build a healthier future for all mothers and families across the state."

Topics to be explored include:

Maternal mental and behavioral health

Provider and workforce shortages

Rural and urban health deserts

Innovations in maternal health policy

Culturally responsive care models

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Black women in the state are nearly twice as likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women. These disparities mirror national trends that have prompted urgent calls to action across the U.S.

The event will also feature a free Community Baby Shower open to the public, providing families with resources, on-site services, and giveaways. Healthcare professionals, students, and maternal health advocates are encouraged to attend and register early to secure continuing education credits and access to national thought leaders in maternal care.

For registration, sponsorship opportunities, and agenda updates, visit www.PAMaternalHealthSummit.org.

Attachment