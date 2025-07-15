Kloudfuse Receives Honorable Mention in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Observability Platforms

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kloudfuse, a leader in Unified Observability, today announced that it has received an Honorable Mention in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Observability Platforms. To us, this recognition marks a major milestone in the company’s journey to redefine observability for modern engineering teams through its Observability Data Lake architecture and Self-SaaS deployment model.

Observability Data Lake: Unified, Scalable, and Open

At the heart of Kloudfuse is a fully integrated observability data lake—the first of its kind in the market—that consolidates logs, metrics, traces, real user monitoring, and continuous profiling into a single, scalable platform. It supports OpenTelemetry, ingestion from any agent, real-time analysis of high-cardinality and high-volume data, AI-driven insights, and open query languages to help teams troubleshoot faster and more effectively.

Pioneering a New Paradigm: Self-SaaS Observability

Kloudfuse is the first observability platform to introduce a Self-SaaS model—offering the ease and automation of SaaS, while running entirely within the customer’s infrastructure. This approach gives organizations full control over their data, environment, and compliance.

This model eliminates common drawbacks of traditional SaaS observability tools—such as egress fees, overages, data trimming, security risks, and vendor lock-in—all of which can increase costs and reduce visibility.

Kloudfuse delivers its Self-SaaS through two components: a Control Plane, which can be managed by either the customer or Kloudfuse, and a Data Plane, which resides fully within the customer’s environment. This architecture provides SaaS-like capabilities—including automated upgrades, autoscaling, high availability, multi-region resilience, and a flat pricing structure—while retaining the benefits of on-premises deployment: cost control, compliance, security, full data access, and ownership.

Industry Recognition and Enterprise Adoption

“We are proud to receive this recognition from Gartner,” said Pankaj Thakhar, Co-Founder and CEO of Kloudfuse. “We believe it reflects both the strength of our platform and the growing demand for observability solutions that prioritize data ownership, cost control, and operational simplicity. Our focus has been on building a practical alternative to traditional observability tools—giving engineering teams a way to manage observability on their own terms—without losing control over data, dealing with excessive costs, or relying on multiple disconnected tools.”

Leading global enterprises, including GE Healthcare, Tata 1mg, Zscaler, and Innovaccer, trust Kloudfuse to deliver mission-critical observability at scale. The platform continues to gain traction among organizations seeking greater control over their data, predictable costs, and a unified approach to observability across complex environments. To see what our customers are saying, visit https://www.kloudfuse.com/customers .

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Kloudfuse

Kloudfuse is a unified observability platform that combines infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and digital experience monitoring into a single data lake. Built on open standards and OpenTelemetry, and delivered through a unique Self-SaaS model, it runs entirely within the customer’s infrastructure—giving teams full control and visibility for faster troubleshooting, stronger security, and better cost control.