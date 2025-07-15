Teladoc Health Launches Wellbound Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, today announced the launch of Wellbound, a bold new employee assistance program (EAP) designed to empower a more engaged, healthier workforce.

The new program, purpose-built for the company’s employer and health plan clients in the U.S., leverages Teladoc Health’s unmatched scale, clinical product portfolio and consumer engagement expertise to help organizations create a powerful “on-ramp” for long-term employee wellness.

Though 89% of large employers have an EAP, many aren’t getting the full value from their investment. Employees often face a fragmented, disjointed experience when trying to access EAP benefits—and are left on their own when they’ve exceeded allotted sessions or their needs change. At the same time, many benefits leaders are also investing in multiple mental and physical health point solutions, and looking for EAPs that can deliver measurable outcomes and support seamless navigation and continuity.

Teladoc Health’s Wellbound EAP solves these challenges, delivering and orchestrating continuous support for mental health, physical well-being and work-life resources, all through a connected experience—with expert, in-the-moment navigation that guides employees to the best support for their needs.

The program supports employee mental health and well-being across a broad spectrum of needs, with online therapy for individuals, teens and couples provided by BetterHelp—the world’s largest online therapy platform. Additional psychiatry, medication management, and evidence-based self-guided resources will be provided by Teladoc Health. The EAP supports seamless connectivity to other available Teladoc Health services, such as 24/7 care, primary care, preventive care and chronic condition programs.

Teladoc Health’s Wellbound EAP also includes access to a range of work-life benefits and resources, such as legal consultation, access to financial planners and budget specialists, coaching, in-person counseling, and trusted referrals for elder care, childcare and back-up care.¹

“Grounded in a best-in-class comprehensive mental health solution, Teladoc Health’s EAP empowers organizations to deliver consistent, high-impact support that meets the evolving needs of today’s workforce—strengthening resilience, promoting long-term wellness, and delivering measurable results,” said Matthew Sopcich, SVP of Mental Health Solutions at Teladoc Health. “And the real power lies in our ability to do it seamlessly, making it easier for employees to find, access, and engage with the support they need in the moment—and for long-term health and wellness.”

Teladoc Health’s new program supports the company’s enterprise strategy, which includes enhancing offerings to deliver more value, deepening its impact on outcomes, and further advancing its leadership position in virtual mental health to serve more people.

Teladoc Health Wellbound is available to plan sponsors today, and accessible to program users beginning January 2026.

To learn more about Teladoc Health Wellbound, click here.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com.

1. Access to legal consultation, financial planners, budget specialists, in-person services and referrals for elder care, childcare and back-up care are provided by trusted Teladoc Health partners.

Media:

Lou Serio

PR@teladochealth.com