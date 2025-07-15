Brazil Potash to Host Conference Call to Discuss Signing of ~$220M Memorandum of Understanding With Fictor Energia

Conference call scheduled for July 21, 2025 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time

MOU signed in which Fictor Energia plans to fund ~$200M power transmission infrastructure and make a $20M strategic equity investment in Brazil Potash

Management to discuss partnership structure, project financing implications, and path to production



MANAUS, Brazil, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil Potash Corp. ("Brazil Potash" or the "Company") (NYSE-American: GRO), a mineral exploration and development company with a critical mineral potash mining project, the Autazes Project (the “Project”), today announced that management will host a conference call on Monday, July 21, 2025 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss the Company's newly announced partnership with Fictor Energia and the associated equity financing for the Autazes Project.

During the conference call, management will discuss:

Key commercial terms with Fictor Group including powerline build, operate and then ownership transfer after 25 years of operation

Purchase of electricity from Fictor Group once the power transmission line is operational

Strategic benefits of partnering with Fictor Group, a leading Brazilian infrastructure investor

Potential opportunities for other similar arrangements to carve up the Autazes potash project construction costs

Update on upcoming milestones such as offtake agreements



Interested investors and other parties can listen to the webcast by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.brazilpotash.com. To listen to the conference call via telephone, please call (877) 425-9470 (domestic) or (201) 389-0878 (international), Conference ID: 13755033.

Related Announcement

For complete details on the partnership announcement, please refer to Brazil Potash's press release titled "Brazil Potash Signs Memorandum of Understanding for ~$200M Power Line Construction and $20M Investment with Fictor Energia," available here. There can be no assurance that the definitive documentation related to the transactions set forth in the MOU will be agreed upon or signed, or that, if signed, such transactions will be consummated, or of the final terms and conditions related to such transactions.

About Brazil Potash

Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) (www.brazilpotash.com) is developing the Autazes Project to supply sustainable fertilizers to one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters. Brazil is critical for global food security as the country has amongst the highest amounts of fresh water, arable land, and an ideal climate for year-round crop growth, but it is vulnerable as it imported over 95% of its potash fertilizer in 2021, despite having what is anticipated to be one of the world’s largest undeveloped potash basins in its own backyard. The potash produced will be transported primarily using low-cost river barges on an inland river system in partnership with Amaggi (www.amaggi.com.br), one of Brazil’s largest farmers and logistical operators of agricultural products. With an initial planned annual potash production of up to 2.4 million tons per year, Brazil Potash’s management believes it could potentially supply approximately 20% of the current potash demand in Brazil. Management anticipates 100% of Brazil Potash’s production will be sold domestically to reduce Brazil’s reliance on potash imports while concurrently mitigating approximately 1.4 million tons per year of GHG emissions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" and are based on the reasonable expectations, estimates and projections of the Company as of the date of this press release. The words "plans," "expects," or "does not expect," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," or "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will be taken," "occur" or "be achieved" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the MOU with FICTOR Energia; advancement of the Autazes Project including specifically the powerline construction; the impact of the potential transaction with FICTOR Energia and the benefits and structure of such transaction; and the status of the Company's project. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Brazil Potash Investor Relations

info@brazilpotash.com