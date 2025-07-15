Accelsius Brings NeuCool™ to Equinix’s Co-Innovation Facility in Ashburn

AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accelsius, a leader in advanced data center cooling solutions, announced that its proprietary NeuCool™ IR80 system will be deployed in Q3 2025 at Equinix’s Co-Innovation Facility (CIF) in the DC15 International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data center at the Equinix Ashburn Campus. This dedicated facility provides a platform for Equinix to work with companies that are developing innovative technologies, helping customers see and experience these solutions in action.

“This kind of collaboration is a powerful way to demonstrate our technology in real-world scenarios,” said Josh Claman, CEO of Accelsius. “The key thing we’re finding with all the customers we’re talking to is making it tangible to them—helping them see it and visualize how it’s going to work for them. It’s one thing to talk about technology and capabilities in the abstract, but this shows it in real time.”

“Liquid cooling is revolutionizing how data centers cool powerful, high-density hardware,” said Pawel Wlodarczak, Innovation Director, Global Design & Construction at Equinix. “By working with companies like Accelsius in our Co-Innovation Facility we are able to help the industry continue to iterate and innovate on high density cooling solutions - such a critical aspect of the data center.”

Accelsius’ two-phase, direct-to-chip solution allows for 6–8°C warmer inlet water temperatures than other technologies. This warmer water temperature translates to significantly more free cooling and less reliance on energy-intensive compressors. This partnership brings together two companies committed to energy efficiency and was catalyzed by their shared participation in ARPA-E’s COOLERCHIPS program, which aims to reduce total cooling energy use to below 5% of a data center’s IT load.

Beyond energy savings, Accelsius believes this deployment will also help showcase the benefits that two-phase, direct-to-chip cooling offers for customers’ most valuable assets—GPUs. Unlike single-phase systems, Accelsius’ dielectric fluid is non-conductive, ensuring no damage to electronics even in the rare event of a leak.

About Accelsius

Founded by Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV), Accelsius empowers data center and edge operators to achieve their business, financial and sustainability goals through advanced cooling solutions. The proprietary NeuCool platform provides best-in-class thermal efficiencies through a safe, two-phase liquid cooling system that scales from single racks to entire data centers. For more information, visit accelsius.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

