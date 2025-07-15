Apellis Announces Five Abstracts Accepted for Oral Presentation at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Annual Scientific Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) today announced that five abstracts were accepted for oral presentation at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Annual Scientific Meeting to be held July 30 - August 2 in Long Beach, California. These data further demonstrate the robust efficacy and well-documented safety profile of SYFOVRE® (pegcetacoplan injection) for patients with geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

“Retina specialists continue to be excited about SYFOVRE – the most chosen treatment for GA – as demonstrated by the five oral presentations at this prestigious meeting,” said Caroline Baumal, M.D., chief medical officer, Apellis. “As leaders in GA, we are proud to present data that highlights SYFOVRE’s unique ability to slow GA progression in as few as six doses per year, offering hope to patients living with this progressive and irreversible disease.”



Presentations include:

Baseline Characteristics Associated with Geographic Atrophy Progression in the OAKS and DERBY Trials - Srinivas R. Sadda, MD - Dry AMD Symposium 1 - Thursday, July 31, 2:16- 2:19 p.m. PT





Early vs Delayed Pegcetacoplan Treatment for GA Secondary to AMD: 48-Month Results from OAKS, DERBY, and GALE Open-Label Extension - Roger A. Goldberg, MD, MBA - Dry AMD Symposium 1 - Thursday, July 31, 2:19 - 2:22 p.m. PT





Clinical Utility of the Fellow Eye in Patients with Bilateral GA due to AMD: Long-Term Data from the Pegcetacoplan Clinical Program - Diana V. Do, MD, FASRS - Dry AMD Symposium 1 - Thursday, July 31, 2:22 - 2:25 p.m. PT





A Descriptive Analysis of Patients Who Received Pegcetacoplan and Anti-VEGF for the Treatment of Geographic Atrophy and Neovascular AMD - Nimesh A. Patel, MD, FASRS - Dry AMD Symposium 1 - Thursday, July 31, 2:38- 2:41 p.m. PT





Impact of AREDS Oral Micronutrient Supplementation on Geographic Atrophy Progression: Insights from the Phase 3 OAKS and DERBY Trials - Paul Hahn, MD, PhD, FASRS - Dry AMD Symposium 2 - Thursday, July 31, 3:14 - 3:17 p.m. PT





About SYFOVRE® (pegcetacoplan injection)

SYFOVRE® (pegcetacoplan injection) is the first-ever approved therapy for geographic atrophy (GA). By targeting C3, SYFOVRE is designed to provide comprehensive control of the complement cascade, part of the body’s immune system. SYFOVRE is approved in the United States for the treatment of GA secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

About Geographic Atrophy (GA)

Geographic atrophy (GA) is an advanced form of age-related macular degeneration and a leading cause of blindness worldwide, impacting more than one million Americans and five million people worldwide.1,2 It is a progressive and irreversible disease caused by the growth of lesions, which destroy the retinal cells responsible for vision. The vision loss caused by GA severely impairs independence and quality of life by making it difficult to participate in daily activities. On average, it takes only 2.5 years for GA lesions to start impacting the fovea, which is responsible for central vision.3

U.S. Important Safety Information for SYFOVRE ® (pegcetacoplan injection)



CONTRAINDICATIONS

SYFOVRE is contraindicated in patients with ocular or periocular infections, in patients with active intraocular inflammation, and in patients with hypersensitivity to pegcetacoplan or any of the excipients in SYFOVRE. Systemic hypersensitivity reactions (e.g., anaphylaxis, rash, urticaria) have occurred.





WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Endophthalmitis and Retinal Detachments Intravitreal injections, including those with SYFOVRE, may be associated with endophthalmitis and retinal detachments. Proper aseptic injection technique must always be used when administering SYFOVRE to minimize the risk of endophthalmitis. Patients should be instructed to report any symptoms suggestive of endophthalmitis or retinal detachment without delay and should be managed appropriately.

Retinal Vasculitis and/or Retinal Vascular Occlusion Retinal vasculitis and/or retinal vascular occlusion, typically in the presence of intraocular inflammation, have been reported with the use of SYFOVRE. Cases may occur with the first dose of SYFOVRE and may result in severe vision loss. Discontinue treatment with SYFOVRE in patients who develop these events. Patients should be instructed to report any change in vision without delay.

Neovascular AMD In clinical trials, use of SYFOVRE was associated with increased rates of neovascular (wet) AMD or choroidal neovascularization (12% when administered monthly, 7% when administered every other month and 3% in the control group) by Month 24. Patients receiving SYFOVRE should be monitored for signs of neovascular AMD. In case anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (anti-VEGF) is required, it should be given separately from SYFOVRE administration.

Intraocular Inflammation In clinical trials, use of SYFOVRE was associated with episodes of intraocular inflammation including: vitritis, vitreal cells, iridocyclitis, uveitis, anterior chamber cells, iritis, and anterior chamber flare. After inflammation resolves, patients may resume treatment with SYFOVRE.

Increased Intraocular Pressure Acute increase in IOP may occur within minutes of any intravitreal injection, including with SYFOVRE. Perfusion of the optic nerve head should be monitored following the injection and managed as needed.







ADVERSE REACTIONS

Most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥5%) are ocular discomfort, neovascular age-related macular degeneration, vitreous floaters, conjunctival hemorrhage.





Please see full Prescribing Information for more information.

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that combines courageous science and compassion to develop life-changing therapies for some of the most challenging diseases patients face. We ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years and now have two approved medicines targeting C3. These include the first and only therapy for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness around the world. We believe we have only begun to unlock the potential of targeting C3 across many serious diseases. For more information, please visit http://apellis.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Apellis Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including whether the data analyses reported in this release indicate an apparent positive effect that is greater than the actual positive effect, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Apellis’ Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2025 and the risks described in other filings that Apellis may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Apellis specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

