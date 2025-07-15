Aurora Spine Announces Participation in 7th Annual American Society of Pain & Neuroscience Conference

CARLSBAD, California, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a leader in innovative spine and interventional pain management solutions, today announced it will be participating in the 7th Annual ASPN Conference sponsored by The American Society of Pain Neuroscience (ASPN) to be held July 17-20 at the Fontainebleu Miami Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. Aurora will be located at Booth 129/130.



To kick off the first full day of the conference (July 18th), there will be a series of discussions starting with a General Session on ‘Embracing Disruption, Driving Innovation. Minimally Invasive Spine.’ Within this General Session, there will be two discussions with relevancy to Aurora Spine products: Surgical Approaches to Facet Disease and Posterior Approaches to Lumbar Spine and SI Joint.



On Saturday, July 19th, Aurora’s ZIP product series will be highlighted in an ASPN Top Abstract discussion, of which only 12 are selected out of 330 papers that were submitted. Steven Falowski, MD, will deliver the podium talk to discuss: Functional Outcomes in the Low Back Pain Subject with a Novel Interspinous Fusion Device: REFINE Study 12 Month Results.



Later that day, Aurora Spine will be sponsoring the ASPN Charity Reception with beneficiaries being the IRONMAN Foundation and Return to Duty.



“We are very excited about this year’s ASPN Conference, especially having been selected for a podium talk that highlights our ZIP series of products. We are extremely honored to be selected for this discussion, as there are only a few spots for selection,” said Trent Northcutt, President and CEO of Aurora Spine. “We are also excited about this year’s ASPN Conference as we’ll be introducing our AERO Lumbar Fusion System to industry professionals in attendance, which will include in excess of 3,000 industry professionals including neuro, ortho and pain interventionalists.”



For more information about the conference go to: ASPN Annual Conference July 2025 .



About Aurora Spine



Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of proprietary, minimally invasive, and regenerative technologies. The company is committed to improving surgical outcomes through innovation, efficiency, and patient-centered design.



For more information, visit: www.aurora-spine.com



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Aurora Spine’s control. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected use and success of the Company’s products, including the AERO Lumbar Fusion System. Actual results may differ materially. Please refer to Aurora Spine’s final prospectus and public filings for additional information on risks and uncertainties.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Aurora Spine undertakes no obligation to revise or update them to reflect future events or circumstances.



Contacts:

Aurora Spine Corporation

Trent Northcutt

President and Chief Executive Officer

(760) 424-2004



Chad Clouse

Chief Financial Officer

(760) 424-2004

www.aurora-spine.com



Investor Contact:

Adam Lowensteiner

Lytham Partners

(646) 829-9702

Email: asapf@lythampartners.com