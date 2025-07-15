Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2025-2030, Featuring Case Studies of Eaton, Collins Aerospace, and Robertson Fuel Systems

Dublin, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Fuel Systems Market by System (Pumps, Valves, Control Units, Flow Meters, Sensors, Gauges), Technology (Pump, Gravity, Pressurized Feed), Engine (Conventional, Hybrid-Electric), Point of Sale, Aircraft & Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aircraft fuel systems market is poised for significant expansion, with its valuation anticipated to reach USD 11.63 billion by 2030 from USD 10.17 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 2.7%.

Key drivers include the demand for next-generation aircraft and innovations in advanced fuel monitoring systems, lightweight composite fuel tanks, and electronic fuel management.

The focus on green aviation initiatives, such as sustainable aviation fuels and hybrid-electric technologies, alongside government investments in defense aviation upgrades, further bolsters market growth. Strategic alliances among OEMs, system integrators, and technology vendors continue to promote the adoption of next-generation fuel systems.

The conventional engine segment will account for the largest market share in the aircraft fuel systems market during the estimated year

The conventional engine segment is expected to dominate the market share due to its established use in commercial, military, and general aviation. Engines such as turbofan, turboprop, turboshaft, and piston engines are favored for their dependable performance and widespread infrastructure. Although interest in hybrid-electric and hydrogen fuel cell propulsion is rising, these technologies remain in early development stages.

The fuel control & monitoring systems segment is estimated to register the fastest growth in the market

This segment will witness the fastest market growth, driven by demand for intelligent systems that optimize fuel flow and monitor real-time usage. These systems enhance operational efficiency, reducing costs and emissions. The rise in fleet upgrades, aircraft deliveries, and retrofit programs globally fuels this growth.

The aftermarket segment will account for the largest market share in the aircraft fuel systems market during the estimated year

The aftermarket segment leads in market share, driven by the need for maintenance, repair, and replacement of fuel system components in aging fleets. Both commercial and military operators are investing significantly to keep older aircraft operational and compliant with regulatory standards.

Fuel systems are critical to flight efficiency and safety, necessitating regular checks and replacements of components like pumps, valves, and sensors. The global aircraft fleet is aging, especially in developing regions, increasing demand for aftermarket services, including maintenance, upgrades, and retrofits. New efficiency mandates and sustainable fuel innovations require operators to overhaul or redesign fuel systems.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the aircraft fuel systems market

The Asia Pacific is predicted to showcase the highest growth rate due to rapid economic expansion and increased air travel demand. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are investing heavily in aviation infrastructure, leading to increased orders for new aircraft and innovative fuel systems.

Industry Insights: Insights have been garnered from industry professionals, including component suppliers, Tier 1 companies, and OEMs.

Leading players include Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Woodward Inc. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), and Triumph Group (US).

Research Coverage:

This study evaluates the aircraft fuel systems market across multiple segments, aiming to estimate its size and growth potential by system, technology, engine type, aircraft type, and region. It includes competitive analysis of key market players, their profiles, business strategies, and technological advancements.

This report offers invaluable insights for market leaders and new entrants, presenting close approximations of revenue figures and providing a comprehensive view of the aircraft fuel systems market ecosystem. Stakeholders will gain a clearer understanding of competitive dynamics and market strategies, improving their positioning and planning for optimal entry strategies. Additionally, the report illustrates key drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the market.

The report provides insights on the following points:

Analysis of pivotal drivers and factors, focusing on technological advancements in hybrid propulsion, sustainable aviation fuel adoption, and developments in military aviation.

Product Development: Detailed analysis of product innovation and development across various regions.

Market Development: Information on lucrative markets with analysis of the aircraft fuel systems market across regions.

Market Diversification: Insights into new solutions, untapped geographies, and emerging developments within the aircraft fuel systems market.

Competitive Assessment: Comprehensive evaluation of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players such as Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), RTX (US), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Safran (France), and Woodward Inc. (US).

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $10.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Technological Advancements in Aircraft Fuel System Technologies Increasing Adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Growing Development of Next-Generation Military Technological Advancements in Fuel Management Systems

Restraints Fuel Compatibility and Integration Challenges High Development and Maintenance Costs

Opportunities Emerging Demand For Predictive Maintenance Through Smart Fuel Monitoring Systems Automotive Tier-1 Suppliers Diversifying Into Aerospace Fuel Systems New Fuel System Needs in UAVs Growing R&D Into Hydrogen Aircraft-Specific Fuel Systems

Challenges Component Supply Chain Gaps Expose Production Risks Complicated Fuel-Thermal Integration in Hybrid-Electric Aircraft

Case Study Eaton Joins Herops Project To Develop Hydrogen-Electric Propulsion Systems Collins Aerospace Enhances Fuel Efficiency in Airbus A350 Robertson Fuel Systems Develops Crashworthy External Fuel System (CEFS) For UH-60



Company Profiles

Key Players Parker Hannifin RTX Eaton Safran Woodward Triumph Group Honeywell International Inc. Crane Company Secondo Mona S.P.A Porvair Filtration Group Ametek Inc. Currawong Engineering Allen Aircraft Products, Inc. Cies Inc. Heico Corporation

Other Players Flight Works Inc. Andair Ltd Jihostroj a.S. Beyond Aero Avstar Fuel Systems, Inc. CEF Industries Aero Accessories Marotta Controls, Inc. CJ Aviation, Inc. Aerocontrolex



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fs3msp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment