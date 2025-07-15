Plus Therapeutics Presents ReSPECT-LM Clinical Trial Results for REYOBIQ™ in Patients with Leptomeningeal Metastases

Presentation by trial principal investigator at the 2025 SNO/ASCO CNS Metastases Conference

Plus will also host an educational symposium with leading experts titled, “Reimagining Your Approach to Leptomeningeal Metastases”

HOUSTON, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics with advanced platform technologies for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, today announces the oral presentation of its ReSPECT-LM clinical trial results and a sponsored educational symposium, at the upcoming SNO/ASCO CNS Metastases Conference on August 14-16, 2025, at the Baltimore Waterfront Marriott Hotel in Baltimore, MD.

“Previously presented data from ReSPECT-LM was highly encouraging in both the safety profile and response signal in patients with leptomeningeal metastases or LM,” said Michael Rosol, Ph.D., Plus Therapeutics’ Chief Development Officer. “At SNO/ASCO this year, our objective is to present the final clinical trial results and proposed clinical development path forward to clinical leaders in Neuro-oncology and further discuss this in our sponsored symposium.”

Presentation

Title



“Phase 1 Dose Escalation of Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda (Rhenium Nanoliposome,186RNL (REYOBIQ) for the Treatment of Leptomeningeal Metastases (LM): Clinical Study Results for Safety and Efficacy” (CTSI-06)



Presenter

Andrew Brenner, M.D., Ph.D.



Date/Time

August 15, 3:25 - 4:50 p.m. ET



Location



Grand Ballroom I-V







LM Educational Symposium

Plus Therapeutics will host an educational symposium titled, “Reimagining Your Approach to Leptomeningeal Metastases,” on Thursday, August 14, 2025, from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. ET in Grand Ballroom I-V. The session will focus on the latest advancements in understanding and managing LM, including a deep dive into REYOBIQ and CNSide and their potential roles in both prolonging life and improving the quality of life in patients with LM. The panelists will feature presentations from five leading neuro-oncologists.

Presenters



Peter Forsyth, M.D., Chairman, Neuro-Oncology Program, Moffitt Cancer Center; Professor of Oncology, University of South Florida



Priya Kumthekar, M.D., Professor of Neurology and Hematology/Oncology, Northwestern University Medical School



Andrew Brenner, M.D., Ph.D., Professor and Kolitz / Zachry Endowed Chair Neuro-Oncology Research; Co-Leader, Experimental and Developmental Therapeutics Program, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio



Isabella C. Glitza Oliva, M.D., Ph.D., M.S., Professor, Department of Melanoma Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas



Yoly Pina, M.D., Clinical Assistant Professor and Researcher at Moffitt Cancer Center and non-tenured Professor at University of South Florida







Plus Therapeutics’ wholly-owned subsidiary, CNSide Diagnostics, LLC (“CNSide”), will also be showcasing two presentations at the upcoming 2025 SNO/ASCO conference.

About LM

Leptomeningeal metastases (LM) are a rare but severe complication of advanced cancer, affecting the fluid-lined structures of the central nervous system. LM occurs in approximately 5% of patients with metastatic cancer, with breast cancer, lung cancer, and melanoma being the most common sources. Median survival is typically 2-6 months, and effective treatment options are limited, highlighting the urgent need for novel therapies.

About REYOBIQ™ (rhenium Re186 obisbemeda)

REYOBIQ (rhenium Re186 obisbemeda) is a novel injectable radiotherapy specifically formulated to deliver direct targeted high dose radiation in CNS tumors in a safe, effective, and convenient manner to optimize patient outcomes. REYOBIQ has the potential to reduce off target risks and improve outcomes for CNS cancer patients, versus currently approved therapies, with a more targeted and potent radiation dose. Rhenium-186 is an ideal radioisotope for CNS therapeutic applications due to its short half-life, beta energy for destroying cancerous tissue, and gamma energy for real-time imaging. REYOBIQ is being evaluated for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancer in the ReSPECT-GBM, ReSPECT-LM, and ReSPECT-PBC clinical trials. ReSPECT-GBM is supported by an award from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), and ReSPECT-LM is funded by a three-year $17.6M grant by the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). The Company’s ReSPECT-PBC clinical trial for pediatric brain cancer is supported by a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense’s Peer Reviewed Cancer Research Program.

About CNSide Diagnostic, LLC

CNSide Diagnostics, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. that develops and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests, such as CNSide®, designed to identify tumor cells that have metastasized to the central nervous system in patients with carcinomas and melanomas. The CNSide® CSF Assay Platform enables quantitative analysis and molecular characterization of tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA in the cerebrospinal fluid that inform and improve the management of patients with leptomeningeal metastases.

About Plus Therapeutics

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers of the central nervous system with the potential to enhance clinical outcomes. Combining image-guided local beta radiation and targeted drug delivery approaches, the Company is advancing a pipeline of product candidates with lead programs in leptomeningeal metastases (LM) and recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). The Company has built a supply chain through strategic partnerships that enable the development, manufacturing, and future potential commercialization of its products. For more information, visit https://www.plustherapeutics.com.

