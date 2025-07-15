Neo Pepe Coin ($NEOP) Announces Massive Giveaway, Rewarding Early Community Members

A Generous Initiative for Loyal Supporters

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neo Pepe Coin ($NEOP), one of this year's standout memecoins, has officially launched an expansive and exciting giveaway program. This generous initiative is specifically designed to reward and acknowledge the rapidly expanding community and early supporters who have played a vital role in Neo Pepe’s growth.

Unprecedented Token Distribution

The extensive giveaway will distribute an impressive 5% of Neo Pepe Coin's total token supply. This initiative represents an unprecedented commitment to community engagement and investor rewards within the crypto meme space. With this bold move, Neo Pepe aims to amplify its presence, boost awareness, and foster a strong, committed community base.

How to Participate and Earn

Participants have multiple pathways to earning rewards, including active engagement on social media platforms, referring friends and family, and contributing positively to community discussions and events. These actions not only strengthen the community but also provide a valuable opportunity for members to earn significant rewards. The giveaway is strategically timed to coincide with Neo Pepe’s ongoing presale, spanning 16 stages with a targeted raise of $50 million, adding urgency and excitement for prospective investors.

Trust, Security, and Transparency

Reinforcing Neo Pepe's dedication to reliability and transparency, the project has achieved an impressive Certik Audit score of 71.96. This rigorous security evaluation highlights Neo Pepe Coin’s robust security framework, further reassuring investors and participants of the project's credibility and long-term stability.

"We believe in rewarding those who support us early," a Neo Pepe spokesperson remarked. "Our community is our greatest asset, and this giveaway is a tangible expression of our appreciation."

Crypto enthusiasts, investors, and newcomers are encouraged to engage with the giveaway and participate actively in the presale to secure their share of Neo Pepe's promising future.

For comprehensive details on how to join and maximize participation in this significant giveaway, visit https://neopepe.ai/en/giveaway . Stay updated and connected with the dynamic Neo Pepe community for ongoing news and future announcements.

Get Started with $NEOP

Contact:

Logan Roy

team@neopepe.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f5f2b6a-53e7-4511-81cc-002ee733105b