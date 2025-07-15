BSTR Miner Cloud Mining Unveils Industry-First XRP Mining Service: Zero-Hardware Cloud Solution to Earn Ripple Network Rewards

Los Angeles, USA, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Unlike traditional proof-of-work cryptocurrencies, BSTR Miner’s XRP mining leverages participation rewards from Ripple’s energy-efficient consensus protocol. The service connects users to enterprise-grade data centers running optimized validation nodes, transforming complex network participation into one-click earnings.

Core Advantages:

Instant Activation: Start mining XRP within 2 minutes: Select contracts, receive daily payouts.（Click here to view complete contract details

Start mining XRP within 2 minutes: Select contracts, receive daily payouts.（Click here to view complete contract details Transparent Economics: Real-time dashboard tracks yields; zero hidden fees with 99.9% uptime SLA.

Real-time dashboard tracks yields; zero hidden fees with 99.9% uptime SLA. Regulatory Alignment: Strict KYC/AML protocols and renewable-powered operations ensure sustainable compliance.

BSTR Miner CEO said: "We are redefining the convenience of XRP mining. It is not proof of work, but a seamless gateway to Ripple's growing ecosystem, which is particularly important in the context of the accelerated development of CBDC partnerships."

Why XRP Mining Now?

Ripple’s recent SEC litigation victories and expanding CBDC pilots (e.g., Palau, Montenegro) signal strengthened utility. BSTR Miner’s cloud model lets investors capitalize on this momentum without node-operation complexities.

About BSTR Miner

BSTR Miner has been operating since 2019 and provides audited cloud mining solutions to more than 8.5 million users in Tier-III data centers around the world.

New user offer: $10 in hashing power. Starter package: $100, yielding $3.5 daily.

Start XRP Mining:

https://www.bstrminer.com

info@bstrminer.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.