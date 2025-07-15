Cybersecurity Market Analysis Report 2025-2030 | Prominent Players Like Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, and Zscaler, are Advancing their Offerings with Zero Trust, SASE, and CSPM Technologies

Dublin, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cybersecurity Market by Solution Type (IAM, Firewall & VPN, Log Management & SIEM, Antivirus/Antimalware), Service (Professional (Risk & Threat Assessment, Training & Education), Managed), Security Type (Cloud, Application) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cybersecurity market is set to experience significant growth, with valuations expected to rise from USD 227.59 billion in 2025 to USD 351.92 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.1%. This surge is driven by the increasing integration of IoT devices across industries, expanding the attack surface and necessitating sophisticated cybersecurity solutions.





As devices permeate sectors like healthcare, manufacturing, and smart cities, there's a growing reliance on intelligent threat detection, real-time monitoring, and automated response capabilities. Concurrently, escalating government regulations and compliance standards, such as GDPR and HIPAA, compel businesses to implement robust security frameworks, boosting demand for advanced cybersecurity technologies.



Cloud Deployment: A Key Driver of Growth

The cloud segment is poised for remarkable growth, bolstered by the widespread migration to cloud-native and hybrid environments. Organizations prioritize secure, scalable solutions to protect multi-cloud infrastructures. The trend towards remote work, SaaS, and DevOps further underscores the necessity for cloud-based security protocols. Prominent cybersecurity firms, including Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, and Zscaler, are advancing their offerings with Zero Trust, SASE, and CSPM technologies to counter emerging threats.



US Leads North American Cybersecurity Market

Within North America, the US maintains its position as a market leader, driven by sophisticated digital infrastructures and a high incidence of cyberattacks. Key initiatives, such as the National Cybersecurity Strategy and CISA's resilience programs, enhance the country's defense mechanisms. Sectors like healthcare, finance, and energy are heavily investing in advanced security solutions such as XDR and AI-driven analytics. US-based companies like CrowdStrike, Fortinet, and IBM Security are at the forefront, fostering innovation and strategic partnerships.



Industry Breakdown and Key Players

Insights from industry experts reveal a diverse composition across company types and designations. The market participants include Tier 1 (35%), Tier 2 (45%), and Tier 3 (20%) companies, spanning regions like North America (35%), Europe (20%), and Asia Pacific (20%). Major vendors include IBM, Cisco, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Check Point, and many more leading firms.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Insights

The report segments the cybersecurity market by offering, deployment mode, organization size, and verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, and government sectors. It provides an exhaustive competitive analysis, highlighting company profiles, recent developments, and strategic approaches. The study delivers critical insights into market dynamics, drivers, challenges, and opportunities, aiding stakeholders in formulating effective business strategies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 603 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2025 227.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 351.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Target-Based Cyberattacks Drawing Operational Disruptions

Rise in Need for Protecting Business Assets from Growing Threats

Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture (CSMA) Facilitating Security Infrastructure

Rise in IoT Trends and Need for Automated Cybersecurity

Demand for Ensuring Compliance with Government Regulations and Requirements

Restraints

Lack of Skilled Professionals

High Implementation and Maintenance Costs

Opportunities

Adoption of Cloud-Based Cybersecurity Solutions Among SMEs

Growth in Adoption of Digital Applications Leading to Increased Cyber Risks

Implementation of AI Revolutionizing Incident Response

Challenges

Challenges in Deploying and Implementing Cybersecurity Design Solutions

Diverse Nature of Sophisticated Threats

Complexity in Vendor Overload and Diversity of Technologies

Rising Complexities of Advanced Threats

Case Study Analysis

IBM Helped Sutherland Global Services Minimize Potential Damages and Reduce False Positives

F5's Silverline Web Application Firewall Helped Asian Paints Enhance Customer Experience and Drive Scalability

Zscaler Helped NIBCO Block Cyber Threats Automatically and Improve User Experience

Algosec Helped NCR Corporation Achieve Zero Trust Security

Sophos Helped MaineGeneral Health Enhance Endpoint Security and Network Protection

Proficio Helped IPH Enhance Cybersecurity Capabilities

Company Profiles

IBM

Cisco

Microsoft

Palo Alto Networks

Fortinet

Check Point

Trellix

Trend Micro

Rapid7

Google

Netscout

Cy4Gate

Cloudflare

Gen

Proofpoint

Opentext

Accenture

Cyberark

Sentinelone

F5

Zscaler

Crowdstrike

Broadcom

Dell Technologies

Netskope

Okta

Akamai

HPE

Atos

AWS

Oracle

Commvault

Zebra Technologies

F-Secure

Imperva

Teledyne FLIR

Allegion

Arista

Databricks

Snowflake

Qualys

Forcepoint

McAfee

Sophos

Nozomi Networks

Illumio

Seclore

Varonis

Tenable

Yubico

Fastly

Trustwave

