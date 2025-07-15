IRS Commissioner Billy Long to Address Tax Professionals at Tax Summit in Salt Lake City

Washington, DC, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA) is pleased to announce that IRS Commissioner Billy Long will deliver opening remarks at the 2025 NAEA Tax Summit on Monday, July 28, at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah.

This keynote marks one of Commissioner Long’s first major appearances since his appointment and will focus on the IRS’s strategic priorities, taxpayer service improvements, and collaboration with the tax professional community—particularly enrolled agents (EAs), the only federally licensed tax practitioners who specialize in taxation and have unlimited rights to represent taxpayers before the IRS.

“Commissioner Long’s participation at the Tax Summit speaks volumes about the importance of enrolled agents in today’s tax system,” said NAEA Executive Vice President Megan Killian, CAE. “As the IRS works to modernize, EAs are uniquely positioned to offer the IRS valuable perspectives and feedback on the improvements needed in the system.”

The NAEA Tax Summit is the association’s flagship education and networking event, bringing together hundreds of EAs, thought leaders, and tax industry experts for in-depth sessions on federal tax law, representation, and practice management.

MEDIA ATTENDANCE AND RSVP

Members of the media, especially those covering tax, accounting, or regulatory affairs, are invited to attend the General Session and select portions of the Tax Summit. To request press credentials, please email naeapr@naea.org with your name, outlet, and intended coverage by Monday, July 21, 2025.

Event details and the full schedule are available at www.naea.org/tax-summit.